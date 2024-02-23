Dierks Bentley Turns Tom Petty’s “American Girl” Bluegrass on Forthcoming Tribute Album

Dierks Bentley has released a refreshing rendition of Tom Petty‘s 1976 hit “American Girl.” Bentley’s bluegrass version will appear on the forthcoming tribute album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, out May 31.



“Petty’s southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling,” said Bentley in a statement. “He might not have ever been considered as Country but you can’t go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life’s work of great American songs.”



Bentley added, “The spirit of this woman, the idea of such relentless hope—and disappointment—ignites such a spark. Jon Randall and I were driven to make that feeling of American roots stand tall.”



The banjo-forward rendition is filled in with organ, mandolin, and fiddles, all highlighted during the pre-bridge breakdown. Produced by Jon Randall, who also plays guitar on the track, Bentley is joined by guitarist Rob McNelley, bassist Craig Young, drummer Chad Cromwell, and Jimmy Wallace on piano and B-3, along with Chris Eldridge on acoustic guitar, banjoist Noam Pikelny, and Andy Leftwich on fiddle and mandolin.

When released on Tom Petty & the Heartbreaker’s self-titled debut in 1976, “American Girl” never charted in the U.S. but became one of the band’s most iconic hits and a classic rock staple. Petter rereleased the song on a Greatest Hits compilation in 1994, and it peaked at No. 68 in the Billboard Cash Box Top 100 chart.

Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty, released by Big Machine in partnership with the Tom Petty Estate in spring 2024, features a collection of country and Americana artists reimagining Petty classics.



The album also includes contributions from Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, Lady A, Thomas Rhett, and more, along with former Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, who appear on the new covers of “Don’t Come Around Here No More” and “Ways to Be Wicked.”



‘Petty Country,’ Track Listing:



1. “I Should Have Known It” – Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” – Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down a Dream” – Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” – Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” – Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” – Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” – Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” – Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” – Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” – Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream #2” – Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning to Fly” – Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” – Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” – Steve Earle

15. “Ways to Be Wicked” – Margo Price & Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” – Midland

17. “Free Fallin'” – The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” – Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” – Rhiannon Giddens feat. Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” – George Strait

Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ACM