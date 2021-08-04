Tommy Emmanuel Announces New EP with Richard Smith, Accomplice Series Vol. 2

Tommy shares their first single and video,

“Serenade to Summertime”

Richard Smith and Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel, AKA “the world’s greatest living guitarist,” and one of only five people to be named a CGP (Certified Guitar Player) by his idol, music icon Chet Atkins*—has announced he will release his new EP, Accomplice Series Vol. 2 with Richard Smith, on September 10.

Smith is the revered British fingerpicking acoustic guitarist who has performed or recorded along the way with the greatest of the greats, including Chet himself, Tommy and Les Paul. This new four-song EP is a tribute to Chet and the late great Jerry Reed (who Chet also bestowed with a CGP; see below)*. It contains great songs they wrote and/or recorded, including “Twitchy,” “Nashtownville,” and “Baby’s Coming Home.”

Tommy Emmanuel & Richard Smith, “Serenade to Summertime”

Tommy shared the EP’s first track and video, “Serenade to Summertime” on July 30. Tommy’s playing, as always, is miraculously delightful. And Richard Smith is right there with him. It’s joyful and stunning; two acoustic guitar virtuosos with hearts of reverence for their heroes.

The arrangement for “Serenade to Summertime” comes from the Jerry Reed & Chet Atkins album, Me & Chet. This song was recorded at Tunesmith Studio outside of Nashville in the spring of 2021 and features both Tommy and Richard on guitar.



It was directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard for Neighborhoods Apart in the spring of 2021, and filmed in an antique car collector’s shop in Lebanon, Tennessee.



Tommy and Richard will tour together this fall starting November 5. Richard will also be a part of Tommy’s Guitar Camp in Nashville in September.



Listen to “Serenade to Summertime”

at all streaming platforms here

and pre-order/pre-save the EP here.









Tommy At Jerry‘s Deli, 2020, Los Angeles.

Photo by Paul Zollo/American Songwriter

Tommy Emmanuel on tour with Richard Smith:

11/5 – Mesa, AZ (Phoenix) @ Mesa Arts Center, Ikeda Theatre

11/7 – Albuquerque, NM @ National Hispanic Cultural Center – Albuquerque Journal Theatre

11/8 – Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater

11/9 – Tulsa, OK @ Legacy Hall

11/10 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/11 – Stafford, TX (Houston) @ Stafford Centre

11/13. -San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

11/14 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre



*C.G.P. stands for Certified Guitar Player. It was created by the late legendary Chet Atkins, guitar hero of Tommy Emmanuel and mentor, among others, as a designation bestowed by him onto guitar players who excelled far beyond the normal realm of human musicianship. It’s been called “the most exclusive guitarist club in the world.” The only way to be distinguished with this honor was to be chosen by Chet himself. He chose only four: Tommy Emmanuel, John Knowles, Steve Wariner and the late Jerry Reed.



The fifth recipient was Paul Yandell, Chet’s longtime guitar partner. It was bestowed after Chet’s 2001 death by his daughter Merle Atkins Russell on behalf of his estate.