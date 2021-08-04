Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Tall Heights

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Tall Heights over Zoom video!

Tall Heights launched a new song of yearning, “Hear It Again,” out now everywhere you get music. “Hear It Again” is about the blurry lines between home and touring. we started it on tour with Ben Folds and finished and recorded it deep within pandemic isolation. accordingly, it is impregnated with this tension between 2 lost sanctuaries : home at home and home on the road.

Tall Heights have relentlessly built a career from the ground up. Starting as buskers on the streets of Boston and now performing in packed venues across North America, Europe, and beyond, the duo has distilled their sound in an organic and unselfconscious way. The unmistakable DNA of their music draws on many elements, but the blend of their two distinct voices, in both harmony and unison, is what elevates it and separates it from the pack.

Hailing from the Boston area, Paul Wright and Tim Harrington met each other in their hometown of Sturbridge through Tim’s older brother. The friendship blossomed in high school when they both took up the guitar and began working on music together. It didn’t take long for them to see the potential hidden in these casual jam sessions. As Paul recalls, “Tim transformed from kid brother to musical collaborator over the course of a summer.”

Combining Paul’s lifetime of classical training, Harrington’s spontaneous artistic instincts, and the prismatic union of their unique voices, Tall Heights’ sonic imprint is in a category all its own.

Tall Heights’ recordings have amassed over 275 million streams. They regularly serve as Ben Folds’ backing band, and have toured alongside CAKE, Judah & the Lion, Colony House, and The Paper Kites. They’ve also performed on both Conan in 2016 and CBS Saturday Morning in 2018.

