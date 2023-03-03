Tonight! Morgan Wallen to Livestream His Free Nashville Show—How to Watch

Fans lined up to get their hands on tickets for Morgan Wallen’s free album release concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with reports saying “the line of people hopeful for tickets wrapped around Bridgestone Arena and Broadway.” However, many left empty-handed just hours later.

Shortly after, the “You Proof” singer announced no one would be left out. “Since there are no tickets left ’cause you guys got ‘em so quick yesterday I wanted to make sure all of you had a chance to watch..,” he revealed to fans on social media.

His free album release show at Bridgestone Arena will be live streaming across all of his social media platforms tonight (Mar. 3) at 7:30 p.m. Central.

WATCH:

Wallen released his highly anticipated third studio album, the 36-track One Thing At a Time, on Friday (Mar. 3). The star discussed the hefty new record with American Songwriter. “As long as I’m being honest and true to myself, I feel like I can do whatever I want,” he explained in the studio as he described the creation of the three dozen-track release.

Tonight’s Bridgestone Arena show is the first of many. Wallen is set to embark on his 63-date One Night At A Time World Tour in support of the release. The artist will take on stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across four countries and two continents for the majority of 2023, kicking in mid-March before coming to a close in October.

In 2022, Wallen wrapped his 55-city Dangerous Tour, and he was quickly ready for more. “Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour,” Wallen said in a statement. “I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did.

“I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off, but the truth is – I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have,” he continued. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling. We are going to run it back next year with the One Night At A Time World Tour. Bigger venues. New countries. Bigger memories. See y’all there.”

Photo by David Lehr / Essential Broadcast Media (EBM)