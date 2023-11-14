Tonight! The Voice Contestants Duke it Out in Round 3 of Knockouts

It’s that time of year again. The Voice’s Three-Way Knockouts are in full swing and Monday night (Nov. 13) will see even more of the action unfold.

Videos by American Songwriter

One of the most grueling stages of the singing competition show comes with the Three-Way Knockout rounds, hosting some of the deepest cuts of the season as contestants belt it out for their place in the Playoffs.

During this stage, each coach – Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend being the celebrities seated in those iconic chairs this season – must pit three of their team members against one another. The Voice hopefuls will have the assistance of country icon and Season 24 Mega Mentor Wynonna Judd along the way, but when it’s all sung and done, it’ll be their coaches’ decision of who stays and who goes.

Each coach may have one steal and one save in their arsenals for the Knockout rounds, but they still have some game-changing verdicts to dole out.

Already, the previous Knockouts have seen Team Legend secure Kaylee Shimizu, Team Gwen choose Tanner Massey and save Rudi, Team Niall steal Mara Justine and keep Nini Iris, and Team Reba decide on Jacquie Roar, but also save her team member Tom Nitti.

The contestants that still hang in the balance include Team Legend’s Deejay Young, Stee, Lila Forde, Mac Royals, and Taylor Deneen; Team Gwen’s Bias, Kristen Brown, CORii, Jenna Marquis, Jason Arcilla, and Kara Tenae; Team Niall’s Lennon Vanderdoes, Julia Roome, Noah Spencer, Alexa Wildish, Claudia B., and Huntley; and Team Reba’s Jordan Rainer, Ms. Monét, Rachele Nguyen, Ruby Leigh, and Elizabeth Evans.

See how the third round of Knockouts unfolds on Monday (Nov. 13) and Tuesday (Nov. 14) at 7 p.m. Central on NBC. The Voice will be available to stream the following days on Peacock.