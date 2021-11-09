Libianca Takes on “Woman” by Doja Cat in Live Playoffs on ‘The Voice’

Monday night (November 9), the contestants on NBC’s The Voice found themselves performing in the Top 20. After heart-wrenching Knockout Rounds, five artists remained on each of the coaches’ teams. Industry giants Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and the newest The Voice coach, Ariana Grande, have effectively narrowed down their roaster of mentees until only the brightest shone through.

Libianca Fonji, who goes by just her first name, performed her rendition of Doja Cat’s “Woman” in the Top 20 Live Playoffs.

Following her performance, Libianca took to social media to thank her fans.

“Whew…I have no words,” she wrote. “I literally had a mini anxiety attack as soon as I got off the stage. Showing this side of me was a courageous step and the love I’m already receiving is crazy. To the ones who love me, I LOVE YOU MORE! And I’ll take time tomorrow to reply/talk to y’all. Thank you so freaking much! I’m gonna go to bed now. DON’T FORGET TO VOTE because that ends at 7 AM ET. I love you guys🥺♥️sleep tight.”

This performance comes after Libianca, who is a part of Team Blake, won her spot in the Playoffs against former Shelton teammate Hailey Green. In the pair’s Knockout Round earlier this season, Libianca sang her version of Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted.” After sending Green home, Shelton explained his confidence in the Minneapolis-born singer, Libianca.

“My heart’s broken right now. It wouldn’t have mattered who I chose, but there was no way in hell I was gonna let Libianca leave,” Shelton said. “I feel like she had the tallest mountain to climb, and she was able to get it together. As a coach, there’s no way I can’t reward that.”

After the Playoffs conclude, contestants like Libianca will continue on to the Live Performance Shows of The Voice Season 21.

Watch Libianca’s Knockout Round below, and read more about Libianca’s The Voice story here.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC.