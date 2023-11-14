Tonight! More Game-Changing Knockouts to Play Out on ‘The Voice’

If Monday night’s (November 13) airing of The Voice wasn’t action-packed enough for you, the singing competition show is back tonight (November 14) with even more stage-quaking performances and game-changing decisions.

It’s Part 4 of the Three-Way Knockout rounds in which coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend must pit three of their team members against one another for a place on their teams and a spot in the Playoffs.

Knockout rounds kicked off Monday, Nov. 6, and have shaken up the four teams quite a bit after the nail-biting Battle challenges. Following the Blind Auditions, each team began the competition with a whopping 14 contestants a piece. The celebrity coaches have since had no easy task of whittling down their groups round after round, saving and stealing from their opponents along the way.

What Knockout twists are you predicting tonight?! 🫢 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/HmCWkAt97w — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) November 14, 2023

The show so far has seen Team Legend secure Kaylee Shimizu, and Lila Forde, and steal Kristen Brown. Team Gwen seems to have a packed team after choosing Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, and Bias, saving Rudi and stealing Stee. Team Niall has stolen Mara Justine and kept team members Nini Iris, and Huntley, and saved Claudia B. Team Reba has secured Jacquie Roar and Ruby Leigh, and saved Tom Nitti, and stole Noah Spencer.

The contestants that are still up to perform include Team Legend’s Mac Royals, Taylor Deneen, and Brandon Montel; Team Niall’s Lennon Vanderdoes, Julia Roome, and Alexa Wildish; and Team Reba’s Jordan Rainer, Elizabeth Evans, and Caitlin Quisenberry.

During this grueling stage of the competition, a Mega Mentor in country icon Wynonna Judd has been enlisted to support the vocalists ahead of the head-to-head-tohead showcases. However, it is ultimately up to their coaches to decide which performer of the three will continue on to the Playoffs.

See who survives another round of Knockouts on Tuesday, November 14 at 8 p.m. Central on NBC. The Voice will be available to stream the following days on Peacock.

