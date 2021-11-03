Britney Spears Father Files for Immediate Termination of Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father James “Jamie” Spears has filed court documents on Nov. 1 in a Los Angeles Superior court supporting his daughter’s desire to immediately terminate the conservatorship, which saw him overseeing the pop star’s personal life and finances for more than 13 years. The move comes nearly two months after Mr. Spears was suspended as her conservator in Sept. 2021. The singer’s attorney Mathew Rosengart believes the conservatorship would be terminated as early as Nov. 12, which is also the date of the next scheduled hearing in the case.

Alex M. Weingarten, Mr. Spears’ new lawyer, submitted papers requesting that the conservatorship be dissolved without “any caveat.”

“Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter, full stop, as he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her,” read the court papers, which also state that Mr. Spears believed his daughter’s life was in “shambles” 13 years ago, and that a conservatorship was necessary. “For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship. So it is said in no uncertain terms, Jamie believes that the Conservatorship should end, immediately. Jamie will not seek to continue to serve as Conservator.”

The papers added, “The mission has been successful and it is now time for Britney to re-take control of her life,” state Jamie’s court papers. “Not tomorrow or next week, now.”

In a social media post, Britney Spears responded to her upcoming freedom from the conservatorship and also accused her mother Lynne Spears and former business manager Lou Taylor of urging a conservatorship in the first place, claiming that her father “is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship.”

Spears also added a caption reading: “Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!”

In a follow-up post, Spears has posted a more light-hearted list of celebratory events, including drag show, brunch party, and rally near the courthouse on Nov. 12, the proposed date of the end of her conservatorship.

At the end of her post, Spears said, “Tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me.”

Photo: Valerie Macon