There’s nothing like the open road. It’s part of what makes America … well, America. The breeze in your hair, the open road speeding past. It’s a beautiful thing. (Not to mention, these days, around the holidays, we’re almost always in our cars going somewhere to and fro!)

That’s why we wanted to celebrate the Great American Highway with a list of our Top 10 Car (and Truck) Songs. Because there’s nothing quite like putting the key in the ignition, turning on the engine, and putting your favorite four-wheeler in drive, are we right?

10. “We Rode In Trucks” – Luke Bryan

9. “Mustang Sally” – Wilson Pickett

8. “Truckin’” – Grateful Dead

7. “Shut Up And Drive” – Rhianna

6. “Jerry Was a Race Car Driver” – Primus

5. “Little Deuce Coupe” – The Beach Boys

4. “Little Red Corvette” – Prince

3. “Drive My Car” – The Beatles

2. “Fast Car” – Tracy Chapman

1. “On The Road Again” – Willie Nelson

Photo: Frank Micelotta / Getty Images