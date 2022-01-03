New Janet Jackson Doc to Premiere This Month

On Saturday (January 1), a preview for the new Janet Jackson documentary, Janet, dropped and fans are atwitter.

The premiere happens first on January 28.

Last year, towards the end of 2021, another Janet doc premiered. That one, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, was not, however, sanctioned by the much talked about Jackson.

But this one is.

“This is my story told by me,” Jackson said in a trailer that came out last year. “Not through someone else’s eyes.”

The new Jackson-blessed doc will premiere on Lifetime over the course of two nights and features interviews with the likes of Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, and Paula Abdul. Not to mention about 100 more.

Check out the preview below in a tweet by the Lifetime network, which took to social media to write, “Happy New Year! It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for – night one of #JanetJacksonDoc premieres Friday, January 28th at 8/7c. @janetjackson @aetv“

In the trailer, Jackson says in response to the question Why did you want to do this documentary, “It’s just something that needs to be done.”

“There were times when I just didn’t know where I actually fit in,” Jackson says in the trailer. “My father was very strict. He was in charge of my life, my career. My father said, ‘You’re going to sing.'”

The documentary will also feature never-before-seen footage from Jackson’s life, which will, of course, feature footage of her famous family—including that of her world-famous brother, Michael.

“There’s a great deal of scrutiny,” Jackson says, “with having that last name.” She adds: “Guilty by association. That’s what they call it, right? They build you up. And then once you get there, they’re so quick to tear you down.”

Then the trailer shows the infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

Yeesh.

Janet Jackson Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images