Watch: Chance The Rapper Shines on ‘That’s My Jam’

In case you missed it, just before the new year, on Thursday (December 30) the new Jimmy Fallon music game show, That’s My Jam, featured Chance the Rapper. Chance shined on a country rendition of Nelly’s, “Hot in Herre.”

The performance had many on Twitter commenting. User Ksea43_ took to the social media platform to write, “Dawg why @chancetherapper absolutely eat on this country version of Hot in Herre.”

While it may have seemed comical to have the multi-Grammy award-winning Chance the Rapper do a country version of the 2000s hip-hop song, in the end, he showed why he’s one of the biggest and best musical names out there.

Watch the 28-year-old Chicago-born artist perform below:

Dawg why @chancetherapper absolutely eat on this country version of Hot in Herre pic.twitter.com/Hp7RioQJbI — Me (@Ksea43_) December 31, 2021

Also, WNBA basketball star Candace Parker added enthusiastically on Twitter, “Yo….” with 6 fire emojis.

The new NBC television show launched in late 2021. And on the first That’s My Jam, which is based on the games Fallon plays on his current show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, famed pop stars Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande faced off, dazzling fans with head-to-head on covers.

Grande sings Britney Spears and Whitney Houston, Clarkson sings Alanis and Toni Braxton, they both sing Cher. It’s a delight. Check out a clip from that first show, which debuted its “sneak episode” episode on November 29 and featured The Voice coaches.

According to NBC: “That’s My Jam is an hourlong music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.”

The new show, NBC says, will feature a number of games. The trailer shows Clarkson getting sprayed by water in a mic booth when she makes a mistake.

Check out another recent clip featuring The Voice‘s John Legend below.