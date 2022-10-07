Top 10 John Mellencamp Songs That Deserve a Revisit

With dozens of hits to his name, few artists can boast the impact that John Mellencamp can. A premier voice in Heartland rock, his music has taken on the plight of the everyman, issues with authority figures, and his own waning relationships. Capturing the American spirit in a singular way, Mellencamp has no shortage of enduring hits—which makes compiling this list all the more difficult.

Nevertheless, in celebration of the rocker’s 71 birthday, we’ve managed to pinpoint 10 of Mellencamp’s most iconic songs that you should venture to revisit. Let’s get into it below.

10. “R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A.”

Mellencamp had a wide breadth of musical inspiration in the early days of his career. “R.O.C.K in the U.S.A.” sees Mellencamp name-drop some rockers of the ’60s—the likes of James Brown, Jackie Wilson, and Marth Reeves. On this track, Mellencamp packs his childhood musical inspirations into 3 minutes of iconic rock n’ roll.

9. “I Need a Lover”

“I Need a Lover” was the first hint of greatness that Mellencamp showed the world. Though it isn’t as polished as his latter efforts, the freedom he exhibits on the track makes it a joy to listen to. He sings, Well I’ve been walking the streets in the evenin’ / Racin’ through the human jungle at night / I’m so confused, my mind is indifferent.

8. “Lonely Ol’ Night”

Much like the name suggests, there is a feeling of loneliness and isolation that runs through our next top 10 pick. Mellencamp attempts to inject some optimism into the song with the lyric, she calls me baby, before resigning by singing she calls everybody baby. It’s the perfect sonic assuage for anyone who has ever found themselves alone on a cold night.

7. “Small Town”

In the true spirit of heartland rock, “Small Town” sees Mellencamp act as the voice for the everyday American – which is probably why it has stood the test of time. It’s that same intimate connection with his fan base that he bolsters in “Small Town” that continues to serve him well today.

6. “Cherry Bomb”

Much of Mellencamp’s music is imbued with a healthy amount of nostalgia. “Cherry Bomb” sees Mellencamp recalling the simple times, full of dancing with friends, and realizing that they might not have appreciated it much at the time. In an effort to make up for that, Mellencamp uses this 1987 hit as an enduring ode to such times.

5. “Authority Song”

Mellencamp doesn’t seem the type to ever back down from a fight, regardless if he comes out the other end as the winner. “Authority Song” opens up with a piercing guitar riff underneath lyrics about coming out “grinning” after a bout of fisticuffs. I fight authority, authority always wins, he sings.

4. “Crumblin’ Down”

“Crumblin’ Down” paints Mellencamp in a deeply relatable light. Shedding any envy-inducing, rock-star image, he sings about being a whipping boy and settling for second best. Well some people ain’t no damn good / You can’t trust ’em you can’t love ’em / No good deed goes unpunished, he sings with a fervor, leading you to believe he knows the feeling from personal experience.

3. “Pink Houses”

Mellencamp’s opinion that America is what you make of it has never been more apparent than in “Pink Houses.” He sings, There’s a black man, with a black cat / Livin’ in a black neighborhood / He’s got an interstate runnin’ through his front yard / You know he thinks, he’s got it so good. It was a sign of things to come for Mellencamp, hinting at the thematic path he would travel in his subsequent LPs.

2. “Hurts So Good”

Like a lot of Mellencamp’s music, “Hurts So Good” is a coming-of-age tale. Unlike some of his other songs that urge the listener to hold on to their youth for as long as they can (more on that below), “Hurts So Good” takes the opposite approach and instead tries to persuade that growing up isn’t all bad. It makes you feel good to listen to, not to mention that the ear-worm chorus is one we won’t soon forget.

1. “Jack and Diane”

We inevitably had to end up here. “Jack & Diane” is undoubtedly Mellencamp’s signature. An ode to first loves and holding on to your youth. Chances are if you were a teen in 1982, few songs captured what you were feeling inside as this one did. Even now, it rings true, albeit with a tinge of nostalgia.

Photo: John Mellencamp’s Scarecrow Album Cover