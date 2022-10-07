Norah Jones Makes Your Wishes Come True by Announcing New Christmas Album, Podcast

Fans of Norah Jones will be having themselves a merry little Christmas this holiday season (assuming they celebrate on December 25) with the release of a new Norah Jones album.

That’s right, Jones has announced a new festive deluxe LP, which is slated to drop on October 21. Her new album, I Dream Of Christmas (Deluxe), will include Jones’ rendition of the classic song, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The new song dropped Friday (October 7).

The forthcoming holiday release is an expanded 24-track offering from the nine-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer. She released the original last year in 2021. That LP showcases Jones’ perfect raspy-sweet voice and many holiday favorites, along with some originals from the famed piano player and singer.

The album’s release in 2021 saw Norah performing songs, including her original “Christmas Calling (Jolly Jones),” the Chipmunks’ “Christmas Don’t Be Late,” and Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” everywhere from Rockefeller Center and the White House to Disneyland and the top of the Empire State Building.

The Deluxe edition features 11 additional songs, including bonus tracks and live performances, as well as a brand-new studio recording of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Listen to the track below.

In other recent Jones news, the artist released a cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way Through,” and also started a new podcast called Playing Along. Check out the trailer HERE.

“Norah Jones is a Multi-Grammy winning singer and pianist who loves playing music with people, so she started her own podcast to do just that,” reads a synopsis of the podcast. “Each episode, she sits down with a different guest for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation. Her guests come from all walks of life and every musical style and you never know where the songs will take them. So, come hang out in the studio. Norah Jones is Playing Along!”

Photo via Universal Music