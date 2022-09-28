John Mellencamp Showcasing Artwork at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New Permanent Exhibition

As American Songwriter reported last week, acclaimed songwriter and performer John Mellencamp is slated to display his beloved portraits and artwork in a new exhibition in New York City.

Now, in the latest development for the multi-disciplinary artist, Mellencamp is also slated to showcase his paintings at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a new permanent exhibition, which is set to open on September 29 at 10 a.m.

iHeartRadio will be broadcasting the event—Legends of Rock: John Mellencamp—live on its radio stations nationwide, which will also feature an exclusive performance by Mellencamp inside the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mellencamp, an inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is also scheduled to speak with iHeartMedia’s on-air personality Jim Kerr about the exhibit. The performance and interview will air at 5 p.m. EST on September 29 across select iHeartMedia Classic Rock, Adult Hits, Classic Hits, and Variety stations nationwide.

“John is one of the great singer-songwriters of our time, who has had a profound impact on music and culture,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises. “We are thrilled to be there in Cleveland to broadcast this special honor for such an influential artist.”

Those wishing to purchase general admission for Thursday, September 29 to experience John Mellencamp Fan Day or to reserve a free ticket to A Conversation with John Mellencamp, can visit HERE.

The John Mellencamp Fan Day experience will include highlights from Mellencamp’s induction and Rock Hall moments screening all day in the Ahmet Ertegun Exhibition Hall, an interactive Garage Takeover where fans can learn, play or sing Mellencamp songs in the Jam Room with actual instruments, a Long Live Rock photo opportunity for fans and plus food, bar trucks and the beer garden open, Rock Boxes located in downtown Cleveland along East 9th Street playing Mellencamp’s music, as well as educational activities on their Rock Hall EDU site.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Legends of Rock exhibit is expanding, now spanning four floors with artifacts from Prince, Stevie Nicks, Bruce Springsteen, The Roots, Jimi Hendrix, and more. The Rock Hall continues to expand their collection with the inclusion of John Mellencamp to the popular, growing exhibit.

Mellencamp is also planning a forthcoming tour starting in the winter of 2023. Details will be announced soon, according to a press statement. To stay up to date on tour news and more, sign up HERE.

A reissue of Mellencamp’s beloved eighth studio album Scarecrow is also set for release November 4 on Mercury/UME. The box set will include two CDs of newly remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis. Fans can pre-order HERE.

(Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)