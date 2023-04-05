Top 10 Most Controversial Hip-Hop Lyrics

Hip-hop’s entire premise is built on controversy. Questioning authority, reshaping the status quo, and using brashness to get a message across is what has shaped the genre over the past 50 years.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

With that comes songs where rappers can take things a bit too far. In the heat of the moment, whether targeting adversaries or society as a whole, some emcees have put together some lyrics that aren’t well-received by listeners. But, again, the whole purpose is to be polarizing. So, perhaps even in their worst moments, rappers are just doing their jobs.

Here are the 10 most controversial hip-hop lyrics.

1. Kendrick Lamar on “Control”

As a featured guest on Big Sean’s 2013 single “Control,” Kendrick Lamar used the opportunity to send a warning shot to the rest of hip-hop’s mainstream roster. Originally intended for Sean’s eventual sophomore album Hall of Fame but not making the final track list, “Control” was met with anger. Rappers Lamar mentions such as Meek Mill and Drake clapped back with diss tracks and quotes in radio interviews.

I’m usually homeboys with the same n****s I’m rhymin’ with

But this is hip-hop, and them n****s should know what time it is

And that goes for Jermaine Cole, Big K.R.I.T., Wale

Pusha T, Meek Millz, A$AP Rocky, Drake

Big Sean, Jay Electron’, Tyler, Mac Miller

I got love for you all, but I’m tryna murder you n****s

Tryna make sure your core fans never heard of you n****s

They don’t wanna hear not one more noun or verb from you n****s

2. Tupac on “Hit Em Up”

In the midst of a serious feud between East Coast and West Coast, crips and bloods, and Death Row Records and Bad Boy Records, Tupac and Biggie stood at the forefront of it all. Once friends, the pair became fierce enemies in the years leading up to their deaths in the mid-1990s.

The momentary beef brought us diss tracks from Tupac with “Hit Em Up” and Notorious B.I.G. with “Who Shot Ya?” During Tupac’s offering, he unleashed blood-thirsty messages to his opposition, including other East Coast emcees like Jay-Z, Nas, Diddy, Chino XL, Mobb Deep and more.

Now, when I came out, I told you it was just about Biggie

Then everybody had to open their mouth with a motherfuckin’ opinion

Well, this is how we gonna do this: Fuck Mobb Deep! Fuck Biggie!

Fuck Bad Boy as a staff, record label, and as a motherfuckin’ crew!

And if you wanna be down with Bad Boy, then fuck you too!

Chino XL, fuck you too!

All you motherfuckers, fuck you too!

All of y’all motherfuckers, fuck you, die slow!

Motherfucker, my .44 make sho’ all y’all kids don’t grow!

3. Ice Cube on “No Vaseline”

Following his exit from the famed group NWA, due to an unmendable relationship with their manager Jerry Heller, Ice Cube fired shots at his old squad. Soon after his AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted solo album and after joining new group Lench Mob, Cube used “No Vaseline” to tell NWA they were disappointing their own hometown of Compton, California (CPT).

Trying to sound like Amerikkka’s Most

You could yell all day, but you don’t come close

‘Cause you know I’m the one that flow

You done run a hundred miles, but you still got one to go

With the L-E-N-C-H M-O-B

And y’all disgrace the C-P-T

‘Cause you’re getting fucked out your green

By a white boy, with no Vaseline

4. Pusha T on “The Story of Adidon”

After songs like “Infrared” on Pusha T’s DAYTONA (2018) and Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle,” the rivalry between the two emcees became very real. No longer a passive dislike, Pusha T hoped to use “The Story of Adidon” to hit Drake where it hurts, his family life. Revealing to the world that Drake had a child that he never announced, Pusha T never received a response back from Drake to up the ante even further.

Since you name-dropped my fiancée

Let ’em know who you chose as your Beyoncé

Sophie knows better as your baby mother

Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her

A baby’s involved, it’s deeper than rap

We talkin’ character, let me keep with the facts

You are hiding a child, let that boy come home

Deadbeat mothafucka playin’ border patrol, ooh

5. 2 Live Crew on “Me So Horny”

Leading to actual criminal charges and the popularization of the “Parental Advisory” sticker on albums, 2 Live Crew‘s “Me So Horny” from their As Nasty as They Wanna Be album (1989) was one of the first examples of hip-hop stirring the pot of nationwide controversy.

Girls always ask me why I fuck so much

I say “What’s wrong, baby doll, with a quick nut?”

Cause you’re the one, and you shouldn’t be mad

I won’t tell your mama if you don’t tell your dad