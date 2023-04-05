Tanya Tucker Shares New Single “Kindness” from Forthcoming Album

A day after news of her upcoming induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, Tanya Tucker has revealed a new album, Sweet Western Sound (Fantasy Records). The record will be released on June 2, along with the lead track “Kindness.”

Tucker’s 26th album, Sweet Western Sound was produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings, who also co-wrote several tracks on the album. The duo previously worked with Tucker on her 2019 album While I’m Livin’ — also her first new release in 17 years — which won Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Country Song for the single “Bring My Flowers Now.”

In addition to songs written by Tucker, Carlile and Jennings, the album also features contributions from Bernie Taupin, Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham, and JT Nero. It also features a voicemail-generated message from Tucker’s friend, the late Billy Joe Shaver, which opens and closes the album.

“’Sweet Western Sound’ is another revelation and I’m excited to see what folks think of our new endeavor,” said Tucker in a statement. “It’s always a trip working with Brandi and Shooter. I didn’t know if we’d be working together again on a new album after ‘While I’m Livin’, but we did it. Lots of new things we did this time and I even co-wrote some of the songs, which means a lot to me. Brandi says we’re magic together, and I’m starting to believe her.”

To celebrate the release of Sweet Western Sound, Tucker will perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 3 and 4 and will announce more shows at a later date.

Throughout her 50-year career, Tucker has placed 41 singles in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart, including 10 No. 1s. Her catalog also spans 25 albums, including her most recent While I’m Livin’.

In 2022, Tucker was also featured in the documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker (Featuring Brandi Carlile), and released the song “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” to accompany the film. The sentimental ballad, which she co-wrote with Carlile, centers around watching the next generation in country music pass on.

“People ask me, ‘How do you think you lasted so long?’” said Tucker in 2022. “I won’t go away, so you’ll just have to put up with me.”

Sweet Western Sound Track List

1. “Tanya” (written by Billy Joe Shaver, Tanya Tucker)

2. “Kindness” (written by Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

3. “Breakfast In Birmingham,” featuring Brandi Carlile (written by Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin)

4. “Waltz Across a Moment” (written by Shooter Jennings)

5. “Ready As I’ll Never Be” (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

6. “The List” (written by Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker)

7. “Letter To Linda” (written by Tanya Tucker, Shooter Jennings)

8. “City of Gold” (written by JT Nero)

9. “That Wasn’t Me” (written by Brandi Carlile, Tim Hanseroth, Phil Hanseroth)

10. “When The Rodeo Is Over” (Where Do the Cowboys Go?) (written by Billy Don Burns, Craig Dillingham)

Photo: Derrek Kupish / Courtesy of Adkins PR