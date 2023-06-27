Top 10 Most Influential Rock Drummers

When it comes to rock and roll, few things are as omnipresent as a drum kit. Sure, there is often an electric guitar, lead singer, bass and even keys. Sometimes, too, if you’re Bruce Springsteen, there is a saxophone on hand. But always there is a drum kit.

Videos by American Songwriter

Without the drum kit, rock and roll music wouldn’t have its signature volume. Drums offer the beat—the skeleton of any song—as well as the force behind it. Below, we celebrate 10 of the most influential rock drummers of all time. Those artists know the groove’s pocket as well as they know the power of a song.

1. John Bonham

Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham was a tornado while he was alive. Bonham, who played with enough oomph to be confused with a construction site at times, passed away on September 25, 1980, after a life of hard living. Thankfully, though, for music fans, his recordings with his band Led Zeppelin remain. Often copied by never duplicated, Bonham is an icon.

2. Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr, while not the torrential storm that Bonham was, instead provided the perfect pocket for songs from his Liverpool, England-born band, the Beatles. Along with the three other former Mop Tops, the now-82-year-old Starr was tight, minimalist and always in the right spot on the kit.

3. Keith Moon

Another hard-living legendary drummer who flamed out too fast, Keith Moon provided dazzling playing for the British-born band The Who. Born August 23, 1946, Moon passed away at 32 on September 7, 1978. In those three-plus decades, he showcased just how wild a person could be on the kit. He was a storm of an artist.

4. Sheila E.

Today, the 65-year-old artist is known both for her solo work and her time as a youngster playing with her family, Carlos Santana and Prince. No one has ever been so glamorous while performing percussion. But beauty and style, while obvious, are somewhat dwarfed by Sheila E.’s ability on the kit. A whirling dervish, she’s an all-timer.

5. Levon Helm

Perhaps the hardest thing to do on Earth—more so than flying a spaceship and finding the speed of light—is to sing and play drums at the same time. But the person who owned this task like no other was Levon Helm of the rock group, The Band. Singing on the song, “The Weight,” Helm showcased his perfect rock voice and his ability to strike the skins simultaneously.

6. Carter Beauford

Readers might be a tad surprised to see the now-64-year-old Carter Beauford’s name on the list here, but for any fans of the group the Dave Matthews Band, it’s an obvious choice. If you don’t look too closely, you will think that Beauford has four, six or even eight arms. His kit is as elaborate as any, with multiple kick pedals, a swath of cymbals and more. He’s as fluid as the Finger Lakes and as precise as a NASA clock. He’s also DMB’s secret weapon—a big statement for one of the highest-grossing live acts of all time.

7. Neil Peart

The Canadian-born drummer for the rock band Rush, Peart, who passed away on January 7, 2020, was a major reason the outfit rose to such prominence. He was Morse code, tribal and explosive all at once. For evidence, just check out this incredible performance here below from the artists here below. Even his drum kit moved in circles as he continued to master it.

8. Phil Collins

When it comes to drum solos, the now-72-year-old Phil Collins gave music fans the Platonic Ideal in his song, “In the Air Tonight.” Everyone on the planet who has heard that song has air-drummed the solo—ba-dum-da-dum-da-dum-dum-dum. It’s as formative as any drum solo ever. Check it below around 13:30 into the video.

9. Meg White

Even today, the now-48-year-old drummer of the White Stripes takes crap for being minimalist on her kit. But while Jack White is lionized for his songwriting and guitar playing, he is the first to say that the secret weapon for The White Stripes was Meg. She brought out a certain energy on the kit that unlocked the blues-rock sound of the band, who were recently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Meg remains an icon. Undisputed, as far as we’re concerned.

10. Dave Grohl

First, the now-54-year-old Grohl rose to fame with the Seattle-born grunge band Nirvana. Then, after the death of frontman Kurt Cobain, Grohl started his own project, Foo Fighters, which has since grown to be perhaps the most important rock outfit today. While Grohl often sings and plays guitar in that group, he also pounds the skins quite a bit. And the band also gave music fans the now-late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Check out Grohl playing a Nirvana beat below.

Honorable Mentions

Charlie Watts (the Rolling Stones), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Max Weinberg (E Street Band), Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Tommy Lee (Mötley Crüe), Clyde “Funky Drummer” Stubblefield.

Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie / Beautiful Day Media