Who-Inspired Art Prints Signed by Roger Daltrey on Sale to Benefit Teenage Cancer Trust

A series of Who-inspired art prints signed by frontman Roger Daltrey are being sold to raise funds for the U.K. charity Teenage Cancer Trust. Only 300 copies of the limited-edition silk-screen print, all hand-signed by Daltrey, will be available for purchase.

Videos by American Songwriter

The print, which is titled “Think Lucky, Be Lucky,” features a vintage cartoon-inspired design similar to the cover art for The Who’s 2014 compilation The Who Hits 50! which was released to mark the start of the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The anthology included one brand-new song, “Be Lucky,” which clearly was a main inspiration for the print.

[RELATED: The Who Marks Quadrophenia’s 50th Anniversary with Dolby Atmos Mix; Half-Speed Vinyl Master Due in February]

The “Think Lucky, Be Lucky” print, which was commissioned by the Teenage Cancer Trust, was designed by graphic artist Steve Mitchell.

The prints, which measure about 20-by-20 inches, can be pre-ordered now at the Teenage Cancer Trust’s online store, and are priced at $244.12. They’re expected to ship by December 11.

Posters and T-shirts with the “Think Lucky, Be Lucky” design also can be purchased at the charity’s online store.

Daltrey has long been a patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust, an organization that helps fund the creation of recreational spaces designed specifically for teenagers and young adults being treated for cancer at hospitals across the U.K. For many years, Daltrey has organized the annual series of Teenage Cancer Trust benefit concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall and has performed at many of the shows, both with and without The Who.

In 2012, Daltrey and Who guitarist/songwriter Pete Townshend founded Teen Cancer America, a U.S. based counterpart of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In other Who-related news, deluxe versions of all six of late bassist John Entwistle’s solo albums were recently made available via digital formats for the first time. The albums—Smash Your Head Against the Wall (1971), Whistle Rymes (1972), Rigor Mortis Sets In (1973), Mad Dog (1975), Too Late the Hero (1981), and The Rock (1996)—have each been expanded with multiple bonus tracks, including demos, alternate takes, outtakes, and single mixes.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Polydor Records