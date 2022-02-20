The Stadium Tour Featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett Adds New Dates

Famed rocker Joan Jett announced a handful of new dates added to the forthcoming The Stadium Tour, which features a number of big-name rock legends from Def Leppard and Motley Crue to Poison and Jett along with her group The Blackhearts.

Jett took to social media to announce the news, writing on Twitter to her 250,000-plus followers, “The Stadium Tour is ON. Starting this June with five new dates on sale Feb 25th: 08/08 Toronto, ON 08/16 Indianapolis, IN 09/02 Vancouver, BC 09/04 Edmonton, AB 09/09 Las Vegas, NV.”

Jett, who is featured in the January Legends print issue of American Songwriter, has announced a number of ventures lately, including a signature Epiphone electric guitar.

The guitar maker announced, “The new @Epiphone@joanjett Olympic Special is a no-frills firebreather, just like her beloved beat-up stage guitar. Its PowerHammer PRO pickup, volume knob + kill switch offer simple control, and its wraparound bridge ensures easy intonation. Learn more: https://bit.ly/JJEpiGCtw.”

And late in 2021, Jett announced the release of a new acoustic version of one of her biggest hits, “Bad Reputation.” Jett shared the news on Twitter, writing, “New track “Bad Reputation (Acoustic)” Listen everywhere: http://blackheart.com/badreputation.”

Jett’s tour mates, Motley Crue, have also been in the news of late with the recent release of the now-popular Hulu series. Pam & Tommy, which chronicles the story behind Motley Crue’s drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson’s now-infamous sex tape.

In other Motley Crue news, the band’s co-founder and bassist, Nikki Sixx, recently got into a war of words with Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Vedder took a shot at the ’80s and ’90s hair, metal band, Mötley Crüe, and Sixx did not enjoy it.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to—bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV,” Vedder said. “The metal bands that—I’m trying to be nice—I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Taking to Twitter, Sixx wrote to his followers, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it? #TheStadiumTour#RocknRoll“

Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for USO of Metropolitan New York