Top 10 Songs Featuring Brandi Carlile

Over the past handful of years, no star in the musical galaxy has risen as brightly as Brandi Carlile. Ever since her 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You, which earned several Grammy Awards and put Carlile on the pop culture map, she has been a fixture.

Whether she’s rollicking around with Elton John, helping to bring Joni Mitchell back to the forefront or releasing her own new albums, like In These Silent Days in 2021, or best-selling memoir like the 2021 book, Broken Horses, Carlile seems to be at the center of the zeitgeist.

To wit, the artist has been sought after as a guest for many a big-name song. Here are the top 10 songs that feature Carlile.

1. “Same Devil,” Brandy Clark

The Grammy-nominated “Same Devil” is a haunting and beautiful song, aided by the deep rich connection Brandy Clark and Carlile obviously have. Sing the two artists in the chorus,

Same train, different track

Different mama, same heart attack

Same bullet, different gun

Different cross, same son

Same hell, different levels

Different demons (Different demons)

Same devil

2. “I Will Always Love You,” Dolly Parton

During her performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 2019, Carlile invited several artists to share the stage with her. The highlight, though, was Dolly Parton. The Country Music Hall of Famer’s first time at the fest, the two artists sang Parton’s classic, “I Will Always Love You.”

3. “Black Hole Sun,” Soundgarden

A few years after frontman Chris Cornell passed away, Carlile made her feelings clear that if Soundgarden wanted to reunite with her singing, she’d love to. The group took her up on her offer and recorded a rendition of their hit, “Black Hole Sun,” with Carlile for Record Store Day.

4. “You’re Not Alone,” Allison Russell

Allison Russell and Carlile are close friends. Carlile has been helping to bring the talented artist to the forefront of popular music almost daily. Here, they collaborate on the heartfelt, uplifting song, “You’re Not Alone.” The song is more poignant given Russell’s story of enduring child abuse, something she’s been public about and sings about on her award-winning album, Outside Child.

5. “A Beautiful Noise,” Alicia Keys

Technically, this song is a duet, but it was also released as a digital reissue for Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album, Alicia, in 2020. The two play piano and blend voices like angel artisans.

6. “Run To Me,” Barry Gibb

This collaboration between Carlile and the Bee Gee Barry Gibb has enough vibrato to set sail on. The two musical giants share verses and affection for one another on this epic, sweeping number.

7. “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus

From Miley Cyrus’ newest album, Endless Summer Vacation, this collab comes after Carlile performed at a recent New Year’s Eve celebration with Cyrus. The two are obviously pals and musically they match, too. They boast two of the best singing voices in music today. Powerful and punchy.

8. “How,” Marcus Mumford

Americana at its peak. Plucked guitar strings, wood grain voices and passion. Check out this song from Marcus Mumford’s 2022 self-titled solo LP.

9. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” Elton John

Along with Joni Mitchell, Carlile’s current musical-friendly crush is on Elton John. Carlile, who identifies as queer, knows the doors John opened for the LGBTQ+ community. Here, the two cheese and perform during John’s final stage show at Dodger Stadium.

10. “Down In The Willow Garden,” Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright is one of the most slept-on artists singing today. But Carlile has a great eye for talent. The two sang together on this song from Wainwright’s forthcoming album, Folkocracy, out this summer.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images