Celine Dion Cancels Remaining Tour Dates to Focus on Recovery

Celine Dion revealed her diagnosis of a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome earlier this year. As her health continues to fluctuate, the vocal powerhouse has decided to take some time to focus on recovery.

Dion took to Instagram to announce the cancelation of her remaining European shows for 2023 and 2024.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion wrote alongside a detailed explanation of the cancelation. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The latest tour dates were supposed to kickoff on August 26 in Amsterdam and end on April 22, 2024, in London. All in all, Dion has canceled more than 24 dates in and around Europe. Find the full list of canceled dates below.

“As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” Dion said when she announced her diagnosis. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

Stiff Person Syndrome is a very rare condition. According to Dion, it affects one in one million people

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she continued. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

She first postponed the now-canceled European dates while telling the world of her condition. The shows were first pushed back from February to March and then from March to August.

Despite not being able to tour, Dion recently shared a new song called “Love Again.” The track os featured in the Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan film of the same name.

(Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images)