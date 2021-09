American legend, Tony Bennett, who recently announced he was retiring from performing, has seen and done it all. From Las Vegas lounges to recording with Lady Gaga and Billie Holiday, Bennett is a treasure and one of the most experienced performers we have.

So, what better way to honor the 95-year-old hitmaker than to celebrate him with a list of his Top 10 duets? So here goes, enjoy these priceless recordings from the man born in Queens, New York but who lives in all our hearts.

10. “Sing, You Sinners” with John Legend

9. “God Bless The Child” with Billie Holiday

8. “For Once In My Life” with Stevie Wonder

7. “Steppin Out With My Baby” with Christina Aguilera

6. “It Had To Be You” with Carrie Underwood

5. “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” with Michael Bublé

4. “The Lady Is A Tramp” with Lady Gaga

3. “For Once In My Life” with Marc Anthony

2. “Speak Low” with Norah Jones

1. “Body And Soul” with Amy Winehouse