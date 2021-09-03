Drake Drops New Album ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake released his new album Certified Lover Boy in the early morning hours just past midnight on Sept. 3.

His sixth album and followup to Scorpion in 2018 and his Dark Lane Demo Tapes, released in 2020, Certified Lover Boy features guests JAY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and Nicki Minaj, who offers a spoken-word cameo on track “Papi’s Home,” a song about connecting with his son Adonis.

Opening on “Champagne Poetry,” Drake samples The Beatles’ 1965 hit “Michelle,” crediting John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers. Other samples include the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Life After Death Intro” on “Love All,” featuring JAY-Z (also credited on “N 2 Deep”) as well as R. Kelly getting credit as composer and lyricist on “TSU” and a sample of the Right Said Fred 1992 hit “I’m Too Sexy” on “Way 2 Sexy,” with Charlotte Day Wilson credited on “Fair Trade.”

‘Certified Lover Boy’ (Cover Art: Damien Hirst)

Produced by PartyNextDoor, who also sings on “Fucking Fans,” along with Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz, and Nineteen85, Drake first revealed Certified Lover Boy back in 2020 teasing a Lil Dark collaboration “Laugh Now Cry Later,” which is not on the album, and a January 2021 release.

In March 2021, Drake also released the three-song EP Scary Hours 2 and collaborated on tracks with Minaj, as well all Smiley, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Lil Yachty. Drake also launched his own cannabis brand and was honored as this year’s Billboard Music Awards as Artist of the Decade.

Teasing the album in the days prior to its Sept. 3 release, Drake revealed lyrics and other features on billboards in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago.

Certified Lover Boy Track List



1. Champagne Poetry

2. Papi’s Home

3. Girls Want Girls ft. Lil Baby

4. In The Bible ft. Lil Durk & Giveon

5. Love All ft. Jay-Z

6. Fair Trade ft. Travis Scott

7. Way 2 Sexy ft. Future & Young Thug

8. TSU

9. N 2 Deep ft. Future

10. Pipe Down

11. Yebba’s Heartbreak

12. No Friends In The Industry

13. Knife Talk ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat

14. 7am On Bridle Path

15. Race My Mind

16. Fountains ft. Tems

17. Get Along Better ft. Ty Dolla $ign

18. You Only Live Twice ft. Rick Ross & Lil Wayne

19. IMY2 ft. Kid Cudi

20. Fucking Fans

21. The Remorse