Top 10 U2 Songs

While some of you know U2 as the band that gave you a free album on your iPod some years ago, the Irish-born group is also one of the most impactful in modern rock history. Formed in 1976 in Dublin, the band, which notably features frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge, is a Tolkein novel wrapped up in a popular song.

In other words, U2 is epic. The Edge uses something like 14,000 computers to get the right pitch and echo, and Bono is like a Jerry Bruckheimer movie with his ability to provide a Blockbuster in each burst of chorus. But histrionics aside, U2 knows how to fill and then shake a stadium full of people.

In so doing over the past nearly 50-years, they’ve amassed hit after hit. Below are the band’s Top 10 songs.

10. “With Or Without You”

9. “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

8. “One”

7. “Beautiful Day”

6. “New Year’s Day”

5. “Pride (In The Name Of Love)”

4. “Where The Streets Have No Name”

3. “Discotheque”

2. “Seconds”

1. “Sunday Bloody Sunday”