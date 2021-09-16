Steven Van Zandt and Bruce Springsteen Set to Chat About New Book Release

On September 28, famed guitarist Steven Van Zandt and his longtime frontman, Bruce Springsteen, will sit down to chat about Van Zandt’s new memoir, Unrequited Infatuations.

Fans, who can submit questions to the virtual event, which is slated for 8 pm ET, can buy tickets here.

For Van Zandt, the new book is dubbed “an epic tale of self-discovery by a self-confessed rock and roll disciple.”

“An inimitable Rock ’n’ Roll life told as boldly as it was lived. From the stages of the biggest stadiums in the world to the politically roiling provinces of South Africa, my good friend pursued his Rock ’n’ Roll vision with a commitment few have displayed. A must-read for E Street Band fans and Rock fans the world over,” said his pal Springsteen in a press release for the new memoir.

Van Zandt, who is a renowned rocker, also found second and third careers as a political activist and actor, most famously with The Sopranos as Silvio Dante.

STEVEN VAN ZANDT UPCOMING APPEARANCES (signed copies available at each event):

Wednesday, September 29, 7:30 pm ET: 92Y (New York, NY)In-person event – Stevie in conversation with Jay Cocks

Thursday, September 30, 8 pm ET: Commonwealth Club (Virtual) Stevie in conversation with TBA

Friday, October 1, Time 7 pm PT: Book Soup at the Colburn Music School (Los Angeles, CA)In-person event – Stevie in conversation with Chris Columbus

Sunday, October 3, 5 pm ET: Montclair Literary Festival (Montclair, NJ)In-person, event – Stevie in conversation with Budd Mishkin