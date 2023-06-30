Top 5 Inspirational Jelly Roll Songs

Jason DeFord, aka Jelly Roll, is one of the fastest-rising stars in music. A Nashville native, Jelly Roll started off his career as a rapper, coming up alongside fellow regional rap stars Yelawolf, Struggle Jennings and others.

Videos by American Songwriter

His music is informed by his past troubles. During his teen and young adult years, DeFord was in and out of jail as a drug dealer. He eventually turned his life around, putting his energy toward music and compelling songwriting. After a decade in hip-hop, DeFord transitioned to country music, topping the charts with his first country hit “Son of a Sinner” in 2023. Check out five inspiring Jelly Roll songs below.

1. “Creature”ft. Tech N9ne & Krizz Kaliko

Jelly Roll takes you deep inside the mind of an addict with “Creature.” Here, the singer battles literal monsters from dragons to the Boogieman, which serve as metaphors for the demons he’s battling inside. There’s not a monster out there in the world/That’s scarier than the one that’s within perhaps best sums up the powerful rap song that has the singer embracing his inner darkness.

“I hope this song helps somebody out there today,” Jelly Roll wrote on YouTube. “This song was written for all of those who have had to embrace the monsters in under their beds and the demons outside their windows. This is for those who have struggled in life and had to overcome sometimes sadly by having to accept. This for those that dare to be different.”

2. “Son of a Sinner”

Jelly Roll broadened his audience when he introduced himself to country music with “Son of a Sinner.” His signature gravelly voice takes the lead as he looks toward a brighter future than the one he’s leaving behind. In true Jelly Roll fashion, he doesn’t shy away from his pain, instead, he faces it head-on in such lyrics as, ‘Cause I’m only one drink away from the devil/I’m only one call away from home/Yeah, I’m somewhere in the middle/I guess I’m just a little right and wrong. It was a career-defining song, becoming his first No. 1 country hit.

“Pain is an international language,” he explained. “We put a lot of thought and time into picking every individual to play a part in this music video to show that all walks of life, race, religion and background experience some sort of struggle. I hope this video means as much to you as it did us,” he explained.

3. “Save Me” ft. Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll proves he doesn’t need production tricks to craft a song that grabs your attention with “Save Me.” In an attempt to heal the broken parts of himself, the singer leans on drinkin’ and smokin,’ professing, I’m so damaged beyond repair/Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams. “Save Me” is one of the most impactful songs on his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel.

“This one is a little bit of a curveball for me,” he shared on the acoustic video for the track. “I don’t usually do these stripped-down acoustic videos, but writing this song made me feel something and I felt y’all needed some insight into the more vulnerable side of the music business.”

4. “Need a Favor”

“Need a Favor” sounds more like a desperate plea than a song, which is part of what makes it so compelling. Here, the singer is bare bones as he admits that I only talk to God when I need a favor. The song demonstrates his strong songwriting abilities and how he has the conviction in his voice to convey the vulnerable lyrics. “Need a Favor” is easily one of his best.

5. “Halfway to Hell”

The opening track off Whitsitt Chapel is yet another example of Jelly Roll’s powerful songwriting. Here, he’s caught between heaven and hell, fighting a constant battle between his angels and demons. The singer proves he has a place in country music between the anthemic melody and storytelling nature of the song. Despite not being released as a single, “Halfway to Hell” managed to chart at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and No. 33 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images