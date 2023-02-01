Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean.

The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour.

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” says Amos about the swatch of upcoming dates. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks, and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”



More information for tickets and tour is available, HERE. Amos’ Ocean to Ocean is out digitally everywhere and can be purchased as a CD or on vinyl, here.



Amos also recently released her new graphic novel, Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Little Earthquakes.

See below for Amos’ upcoming tour dates.

North American Tour Dates:

June 17 West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center

June 18 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 20 New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

June 22 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

June 23 Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

June 24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

June 26 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

June 28 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

June 29 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre

July 1 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

July 5 Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

July 6 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

July 8 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

July 9 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

July 11 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

July 12 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

July 14 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

July 15 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

July 17 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 18 Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

July 19 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

July 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

July 22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

July 23 San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

July 25 Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

July 26 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

July 28 Seattle, WA @ TBD

Photo: Desmond Murray / Girlie Action PR