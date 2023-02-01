Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean.
The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour.
“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” says Amos about the swatch of upcoming dates. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks, and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”
More information for tickets and tour is available, HERE. Amos’ Ocean to Ocean is out digitally everywhere and can be purchased as a CD or on vinyl, here.
Amos also recently released her new graphic novel, Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Little Earthquakes.
See below for Amos’ upcoming tour dates.
North American Tour Dates:
June 17 West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
June 18 Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 20 New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
June 22 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
June 23 Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
June 24 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 26 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
June 28 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 29 New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
July 1 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2 Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
July 5 Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 6 Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
July 8 Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
July 9 Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 11 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 12 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
July 14 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
July 15 Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
July 17 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 18 Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
July 19 Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
July 21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 22 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
July 23 San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
July 25 Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
July 26 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
July 28 Seattle, WA @ TBD
Photo: Desmond Murray / Girlie Action PR