Tori Amos Announces 2023 Summer Tour

Tori Amos announced an upcoming summer U.S. tour for later this year to celebrate her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean.

The new dates come on the heels of her sold-out 2022 world tour.

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” says Amos about the swatch of upcoming dates. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks, and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.” 
 
More information for tickets and tour is available, HERE. Amos’ Ocean to Ocean is out digitally everywhere and can be purchased as a CD or on vinyl, here
 
Amos also recently released her new graphic novel, Little Earthquakes: The Graphic Album, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album, Little Earthquakes.

See below for Amos’ upcoming tour dates.

North American Tour Dates:
June 17         West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
June 18         Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 20         New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
June 22         Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
June 23         Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
June 24         Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
June 26         Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
June 28         New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
June 29         New York City, NY @ Beacon Theatre
July 1            Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 2            Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
July 5            Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
July 6            Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
July 8            Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
July 9            Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 11          Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
July 12          Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
July 14          St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
July 15          Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
July 17          Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 18          Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
July 19          Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
July 21          Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
July 22          Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
July 23          San Diego @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
July 25          Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
July 26          San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
July 28          Seattle, WA @ TBD

Photo: Desmond Murray / Girlie Action PR

