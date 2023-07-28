Watch: Tori Amos Covers Two Early Sinéad O’Connor Songs

Tori Amos paused during her concert on Wednesday (July 26) in San Francisco and paid tribute to Sinéad O’Connor, who died this week at age 56. Amos covered two of the late artist’s songs, “I Am Stretched on Your Grave” and “Three Babies.”

On “I Am Stretched on Your Grave,” Amos delivered a sobering version of the more uptempo original and performed it solely on piano. She then seamlessly transitioned into a more faithful rendition of O’Connor’s “Three Babies.” Both songs were originally released on O’Connor’s 1990 breakthrough album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got.

“This is a person who’s powerful, who wrote incredible music, and we honor her tonight,” said Amos, before performing her own song “Crucify,” and referencing the late singer speaking out against the Catholic Church.

In the days following O’Connor’s death, countless musicians have shared memories and tributes to the late artist on social media, while some have honored her in live performances.

Brandi Carlile and P!nk also performed a cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” during a concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, while Fall Out Boy covered O’Connor’s 1990 hit during a show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Michael Stipe also directed fans to his cover of O’Connor’s 1991 song “The Last Day Of Our Acquaintance” which he originally performed during a VH1 special in 1996.

Amos recently wrapped up her Ocean to Ocean Tour, in support of her 2021 album of the same name, while celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut Little Earthquakes.

To celebrate her 1992, breakout album, Amos released a graphic novel featuring 24 stories inspired by the 12 songs on the album. The stories were written around each of the tracks by Neil Gaiman, who tells a tale about “Tear In Your Hand,” and Margaret Atwood, who writes about “Silent All These Years.” Other contributions include Leah Moore, Colleen Doran, Derek McCulloch, Lar deSouza, Annie Zaleski, Marc Andreyko, Cat Mihos, Neil Kleid, and Alison Sampson.

Photo: Desmond Murray / Courtesy of Girlie Action PR