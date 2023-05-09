Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Fall Tour

Ringo Starr, the affable drummer, and former Beatle, has announced a forthcoming 2023 fall tour. The announcement comes mere days before Starr heads out on a 20-stop spring tour with His All-Starr Band.

Videos by American Songwriter

His upcoming trek begins on May 19 in Temecula, California, making stops in Phoenix for two nights, Las Vegas for three nights, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City before wrapping in San Jose, California on June 17.

The fall string of dates begins September 17 in Ontario, Canada with stops in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Detroit before concluding on October 13 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

[RELATED: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Regroup for Spring 2023 Tour]

“I just love doing it,” Starr told Pollstar recently. “I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”

Tickets for the new fall dates will go on sale on Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Live Nation pre-sale begins a day prior for fans who use access code ICONIC.

Starr’s current band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette. Starr, whose most recent release was EP3 in 2022, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 with the rest of the Fab Four.

Check out his upcoming tour dates below.

Ringo Starr 2023 Tour Dates:



05/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino

05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

05/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre

05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

05/30 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center

05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts

06/02 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

06/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

06/04 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center

06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

06/09 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

06/10 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival

06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

06/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/17 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic



09/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

09/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Rondstadt Theater

09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @The Uptown

09/23 – St Louis, MO @ The Fox

09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park

09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

09/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake

10/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/06 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

10/09 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

10/12 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie / Beautiful Day Media