Ringo Starr Announces 2023 Fall Tour

Ringo Starr, the affable drummer, and former Beatle, has announced a forthcoming 2023 fall tour. The announcement comes mere days before Starr heads out on a 20-stop spring tour with His All-Starr Band.
His upcoming trek begins on May 19 in Temecula, California, making stops in Phoenix for two nights, Las Vegas for three nights, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City before wrapping in San Jose, California on June 17.
The fall string of dates begins September 17 in Ontario, Canada with stops in Atlanta, Indianapolis, Chicago, and Detroit before concluding on October 13 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.
“I just love doing it,” Starr told Pollstar recently. “I’ll be doing a lot of peace and love in your city soon, May, June, look me up!”
Tickets for the new fall dates will go on sale on Friday (May 12) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Live Nation pre-sale begins a day prior for fans who use access code ICONIC.
Starr’s current band includes Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette. Starr, whose most recent release was EP3 in 2022, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 with the rest of the Fab Four.
Check out his upcoming tour dates below.
Ringo Starr 2023 Tour Dates:
05/19 – Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort Casino
05/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
05/23 – Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
05/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
05/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venetian Theatre
05/28 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
05/30 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center
05/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts
06/02 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater
06/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
06/04 – Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste Michelle Winery
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater – Denver Convention Center
06/07 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
06/09 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
06/10 – Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival
06/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
06/16 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
06/17 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
09/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
09/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Linda Rondstadt Theater
09/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Rio Rancho Center
09/22 – Kansas City, MO @The Uptown
09/23 – St Louis, MO @ The Fox
09/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/26 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachmen Park
09/27 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox
09/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
09/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Mystic Lake
10/03 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
10/06 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
10/09 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium
10/12 – Little Rock, AK @ Simmons Bank Arena
10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
Photo: Scott Robert Ritchie / Beautiful Day Media