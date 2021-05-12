Torres Unveils New Single, Announces LP and Tour For Fall 2021

After making waves with her 2020 record Silver Tongue, Mackenzie Scott—aka TORRES—is back with a new single, a new record announcement and a slurry of new tour dates. Titled Thirstier, the Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s fifth studio album is set to drop on July 30 via Merge Records. On May 12, she released the record’s first single, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head.”

With a driving backbeat, a bed of glistening synth pads and that signature Nashvillian brand of country-meets-alternative, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” is an energetic, yet introspective tune, almost like a car speeding down the freeway. Outside, there’s momentum and movement—inside, there’s a pensive calmness. In many ways, that mirrors the headspace Scott was in when she penned the tune.

“I wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way,” she said in a press statement. “I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving 0r something joyous. I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life. I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy too.”

With raw and revealing lyrics looking at the tug-of-war politics of a relationship, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” shows off Scott’s knack for intuitive and cathartic songcraft. Graduating in 2012 from Nashville’s Belmont University with a degree in songwriting, she’s developed an inimitable voice throughout her career… at that goes for both her lyrics and her literal singing voice itself. Jumping from her chest voice to her head voice with blazing emotion only matched by the likes of someone like Angel Olsen, the music and the themes come together to form a moving union.

Dropping alongside the single is a corresponding music video, made in Scott’s apartment with her partner. Capturing the enduring spirit of creativity in the “stay at home” era the pandemic’s necessitated the past year, Scott makes her apartment feel like a stadium stage, describing the video in her words as “my relentless arena country star moment—my shameless Tim McGraw cheeseball moment.” And while the video is certainly fun, if fans want to get a real taste of Scott’s live show experience, they’ll get the chance—on Wednesday, she also revealed details for her upcoming tour, which is set to go across the United States in Fall 2021 and Europe in early 2022.

TORRES’ fifth studio album, Thirstier, is set to drop on July 30 via Merge Records. Watch the music video for its first single “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes in My Head” and check out her upcoming tour dates below:

TORRES TOUR DATES:

Sun. Aug. 29 – Fairfield, CT @ StageOne

Mon. Aug. 30 – Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

Tue. Aug. 31 – Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

Fri. Sept. 3 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Mon. Sept. 13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Tue. Sept. 14 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Wed. Sept. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

Thu. Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Fri. Sept. 17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Sat. Sept. 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

Sun. Sept. 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Tue. Sept. 21 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Wed. Sept. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. Sept. 25 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Tue. Sept. 28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Fri. Oct. 1 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium @ Catalyst

Sat. Oct. 2 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Sun. Oct. 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Mon. Oct. 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Wed. Oct. 6 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

Thu. Oct. 7 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

Fri. Oct. 8 – Austin, TX @ 3TEN @ ACL Live

Mon. Oct. 11 – Chattanooga, TN @ House Show

Tue. Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Wed. Oct. 13 – Asheville, NC @ ISIS Asheville

Thu. Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN @ EXIT/IN

Fri. Oct. 15 – Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

Sat. Oct. 16 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

Sun. Oct. 17 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Mon. Oct. 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Thu. Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 11, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono

Sat. March 12, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sun. March 13, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day

Mon. March 14, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Tue. March 15, 2022 – London, UK @ Bush Hall

Thu. March 17, 2022 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

Fri. March 18, 2022 – Gent, BE @ Charlatan

Sat. March 19, 2022 – Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Mon. March 21, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Tue. March 22, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich (Turmzimmer)

Wed. March 23, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Bumann & SOHN

Thu. March 24, 2022 – Heidelberg, DE @ Karlstorbahnhof

Fri. March 25, 2022 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Sat. March 26, 2022 – Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv