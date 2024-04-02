Travis Kelce Talks ‘Kelce Jam,’ Taylor Swift and His Favorite Lil Wayne Song

Get ready for the “Eras” tour (Travis’ Version.) Last year, more than 20,000 people watched Travis Kelce spike the Vince Lombardi trophy (don’t worry, it was just a replica) onstage at the inaugural “Kelce Jam” music festival. The event is returning for its second year May 18 at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Missouri. Rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are slated to headline the concert, along with disc jockey Diplo.

What Has Travis Kelce Learned from Taylor?

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, knows a thing or two about live music events. But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end isn’t trying to copy her playbook.

“Don’t try and be Taylor, that’s what I learned,” the two-time Super Bowl champion recently told the Hollywood Reporter. “Yeah, she’s on a whole other stratosphere.”

Kansas City are you ready to fight for your right to party!? Kelce Jam Presented by @JimBeam returns Saturday, May 18 ft. @LilTunechi, @Diplo, @2Chainz, and more! Tickets on sale this Friday, April 5th. Register now for ticket pre-sale at https://t.co/n8it6vG4DK 🏆🏈 pic.twitter.com/SkqHBameEg — Kelce Jam (@KelceJam) April 2, 2024

Kelce continued, “I’d be silly if I ever tried to take anything from what she does, other than just enjoy the people that show up. I think that’s one thing I could probably take away: She really relates to the people she’s performing in front of, and so I’ll take that.”

Despite the couple’s very public habit of supporting each other, Swift is unlikely to attend Kelce Jam. The “Anti-Hero” singer has a stop on her Eras Tour in Sweden scheduled for the same day.

Will Kelce End Up Onstage?

Kelce has a habit of stealing the mic at public events.(Remember that time teammate Patrick Mahomes had to save the Pro Bowler from himself?)

[RELATED: Travis Kelce Belts “Love Story” After Returning From Visiting Taylor Swift in Australia]

At last year’s event, he found himself onstage with fellow Ohioan Machine Gun Kelly. The two collaborated on a Kelce favorite, the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right.”

However, the 34-year-old is more excited to be a spectator this time. He managed to score three of his favorite musical artists in Lil Wayne, Diplo and 2 Chainz.

Is there any song Kelce is particularly looking forward to? “I’m not going to lie. I’m pretty excited that I got [Lil Wayne] and 2 Chainz in the building because my favorite song is “Duffle Bag Boy,” Kelce told the Hollywood Reporter. “I still listen to it to this day before games and everything.”

Featured image by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Carbone Beach