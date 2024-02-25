Travis Kelce Belts “Love Story” After Returning From Visiting Taylor Swift in Australia

Although currently separated by oceans, Taylor Swift is clearly still on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mind. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end belted out one of his “Anti-Hero” girlfriend’s most famous songs during a rambunctious night out in Vegas.

Swift famously believes jet lag is a choice. Kelce appears to have taken this to heart. The people’s favorite athlete of 2024 was spotted partying with teammates just hours after arriving in Las Vegas from a whirlwind visit to Sydney, Australia — Swift’s latest stop on her “Eras” tour.

“Go Taylor’s Boyfriend!”: Travis Kelce Belts “Love Story” in Vegas

Kelce returned to XS Nightclub at the Wynn in Las Vegas — the same place he and Swift celebrated the Chiefs’ second consecutive Super Bowl win earlier this month. This time, the Pro Bowler had his NFL teammates in tow, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

A video posted to X/Twitter showed Kelce and Mahomes dancing and singing to Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story” Saturday (Feb. 24.) Just two weeks earlier, Kelce and Swift shared a dance to the same song, at the same place.

#TravisKelce sang along and danced to GF #TaylorSwift’s “Love Story” as the #Chiefs returned to Vegas to keep the Super Bowl partying going at XS Night Club at Wynn! 🎶❤️🎉



🎥: XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/5oBKxmP9hh — ExtraTV (@extratv) February 25, 2024

“I love this energy for Taylor!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “Go Taylors boyfriend!”

In addition to “Love Story,” Kelce brought back his signature song: the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right.” The tight end led the Super Bowl crowd in a raucous rendition of the 1986 party anthem after his team’s dramatic 26-24 overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce’s teammates also joined in on Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” because of course.

Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift on Australian Leg of “Eras” Tour

Swift flew 12 hours and crossed nine time zones to cheer on Kelce in the Super Bowl earlier this month. Recently, Kelce returned the favor when he joined the “Karma” singer on the Australian leg of her “Eras” tour.

The Super Bowl champion danced alongside 80,000 Swifties during his “Lover’s” Friday (Feb. 23) concert at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. But Swift proved she only had eyes for Kelce when she belted, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” during the Midnights portion of the show.

The 14-time GRAMMY winner first replaced the original lyric to shout out Kelce at her Buenos Aires, Argentina show in November 2023.

Featured image by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Carbone Beach