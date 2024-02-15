Patrick Mahomes Has to Rescue Travis Kelce from Drunken Garth Brooks Rendition at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

With three Super Bowl rings and nine Pro Bowl appearances, Travis Kelce is unmatched in his field. However, it appears the Kansas City Chiefs tight end won’t be coming for his pop star girlfriend’s crown anytime soon.

Cameras at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Super Bowl parade Wednesday (Feb. 14) captured a slightly intoxicated Kelce hilariously try to lead the crowd in a rousing rendition of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”

Drunk Travis Kelce being held up by Patrick mahomes singing Garth brooks is the greatest thing to happen pic.twitter.com/kOR2V6RAkn — Kaden M. (@avgeekmason) February 14, 2024

Travis Kelce “Not Big On Social Graces”

Kelce’s performance never had a shotgun shot in the dark. The 6’5″ specimen pulled out his phone to read the lyrics to the 1990 smash hit. Not that he followed along anyway.

“Blame it all my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the Niners affair,,” Kelce slurred. “The last one to know, we were the last one to show, we were the last ones they thought they’d see there.”

Faltering but undaunted — much like his team in the second half of Super Bowl LVIII — Kelce pressed on: “And I saw the surprise, that fear in their eyes … Pat took that glass of champagne, I promise you. And I toasted you. Honey, we’re through …”

At that point, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes came to Kelce’s (and the crowd’s) rescue, snatching the mic from his teammate and taking over from the chorus.

Social Media Reacts: “Let Him Have Fun”

Fans on social media seemed willing to give Travis Kelce a pass for his drunken karaoke moment.

“For as great as he played in the playoffs, he can screw this up all he wants,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He fought for that right. Practice what you preach.

And when you win 3 chips in under 6 years you can damn sure karaoke 90s country music at the parade — Apollo Sneed (@Apollo_Sneed) February 14, 2024

Travis Kelce “Fought For His Right to Party”

It wasn’t Kelce’s first impromptu celebratory karaoke performance. Videos captured him belting girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me” at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl afterparty. And of course, who could forget the Ohio native busting out with the Beastie Boys’ “Fight For Your Right” after the Chiefs bested the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win their second straight Super Bowl?

