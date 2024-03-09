Travis Kelce’s Groovy Dance Moves at Taylor Swift Concert Has the Internet Buzzing

Since sharing their relationship with the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken over headlines, arenas, and the NFL. For Kelce, he seemed to be on top of the world following his Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs. And even though Swift is one of the biggest performers on the planet, she made sure to be in attendance to watch her boyfriend make history. Proving how important support is in a relationship, Kelce recently attended her Eras Tour show in Singapore on Friday. And besides rocking out with fans, the tight end shared an intimate kiss with Swift.

With Swift attending numerous NFL games in support of Kelce, it appears that the football star is doing the same for the icon. Marking his third appearance at her concerts, fans filmed Kelce as he danced along to the songs and even showcased a glowing bracelet that matched the rest of the crowd. Fans loved the support shown by Kelce as one fan commented, “When and if I ever actually date again, if my bf doesn’t support me like Travis Kelce supports Taylor, he’s out.”

While Kelce enjoyed listening to Swift, another video caught the two after the show. Walking towards the backstage area, one fan captured the singer wrapping her arms around Kelce and kissing him. Those fans who caught the quick kiss cheered in excitement with some fans suggesting she was “drunk” with love.

Travis Kelce Details The Fame That Surrounds Taylor Swift

Continuing to appear on his New Heights podcast, Kelces revealed where Swift loves to perform the most. He said, “Australians are pretty rowdy. They like to have a good time, I like to have a good time … Taylor’s very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get.”

Kelce also gave a glimpse into what it is like to date the icon as their every moment seemed to be documented by cameras. Visiting the Sydney Zoo with Swift, the tight end told his brother, Jason Kelce, about how far the press would go to get a picture. He explained, “There were full-on helicopters just flying around. They helicoptered us. Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible.”

While dealing with fame and cameras, both Swift and Kelce continue to share their love and dominate both music and the NFL.

