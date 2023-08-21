Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ Stays at No. 1 for Third Straight Week

For the third week in a row, Billboard has announced that Travis Scott’s fourth studio album UTOPIA sits atop the Billboard 200. Selling 185,000 units in the third week since its July 28 release, a nearly 40,000 unit increase from week 2, UTOPIA has now tied the Houston rapper’s 2018 album, Astroworld, for the most weeks at No. 1 of any Scott album.

The longest-running rap album at No. 1 since Drake’s September 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy, which peaked at three weeks, UTOPIA has a good chance to go for a fourth week, considering there weren’t too many major full-length releases this past week, aside from Quavo’s Rocket Power. However, the last time Quavo put out a solo album, in the form of Quavo Huncho in 2018, the LP peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 99,000 units in its first full week. So, if Scott’s project is able to continue trending the way it has been, his weeks-long reign at No. 1 should extend to four weeks.

As it currently stands, every single one of UTOPIA‘s songs has eclipsed the 8-digit mark in streams on Spotify, with six of the songs having more than 50,000,000 plays. Additionally, including the “K-POP” visuals which came out a week before the album’s release, Scott has dropped six music videos for UTOPIA. Aside from the video for “GOD’S COUNTRY” and the aforementioned “K-POP,” though, the visuals for “SIRENS,” “DELRESTO (ECHOES),” “MODERN JAM,” and “HYAENA” are all excerpts from Scott’s Circus Maximus film, which released in theaters the same night as UTOPIA. Earlier this month, Scott made the movie available on YouTube and Apple Music.

All there’s left now to continue promoting UTOPIA is Scott’s long-awaited tour, which has been teased numerous times this summer. What would be his first tour since his Wish You Were Here Tour, which took place in 2018 and 2019, the Circus Maximus Utopia Tour is expected to be announced in the coming days, as dates in the United States had momentarily leaked on Aug. 8.

Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images