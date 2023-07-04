Troye Sivan Sings Cover of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ in The Idol’s Season Finale

In this past Sunday’s season finale of HBO’s The Idol, Troye Sivan sang a cover of George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” as his character Xander. The Weeknd has also just released Sivan’s cover online.

Sivan’s version of Harrison’s classic is sung with ease, accompanied by trippy synth vibes. Sivan performs the lyrics Really want to go with you / Really want to show you Lord / But it won’t take long, my Lord with his own unique spin.

In The Idol, Xander was once a singer who decides to prove to a team of managers that he can still perform by singing “My Sweet Lord.” Based on the fantastic cover, the reaction of the fictional managers are highly positive.

Sivan’s version of “My Sweet Lord” is one of three newly released singles off of The Idol‘s soundtrack following the season finale. The other recently dropped singles include “Dollhouse” by Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, as well as “Crocodile Tears” by Suzanna Son. Other songs on the soundtrack include “Jealous Guy,” “World Class Sinner/I’m a Freak,” and “Like A God.”

The Idol, which stars and is co-created by The Weeknd, has been panned by critics and audiences alike, and has been dubbed “exploitive.” However, Sivan referred to working on the show as “honestly one of the greatest experiences of my life” while speaking with Billboard.

During the same interview, Sivan doubled down on the experience of filming the series and how he created Xander, saying, “I mean, it was really fun. I know a few creative directors, I’ve dated a few. So I know them really well.

“I am also fully that person,” Sivan continued. “I catch myself now. Like on the press tour, for example, Lily’s just looking unbelievable at all times, of course. And so I’m like the gay best friend. It’s like taking a million pictures of her all the time like that, I think it is just a very natural role for me to slip into.”

The Idol, which just ended its first season, followed troubled pop star Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp), who attempts a comeback for her career while under the control of her boyfriend and cult leader Tedros, played by The Weeknd. The show features several other musicians in starring roles, including Moses Sumney and Jennie Ruby Jane. It is unclear if HBO will renew the series for a second season after the negative reception.

