The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Cut Short a Week

For most of the summer thus far, HBO’s new original series The Idol, where The Weeknd serves as creator and lead actor, has been releasing episodes every Sunday, as well as adding new songs to its soundtrack every Friday. However, just after the fourth episode came out on June 25, it seems the show’s first season will be ending a week before it was expected to.

Initially slated to include six episodes, The Idol season 1 is wrapping up with episode 5 this Sunday (July 2) titled “Joceyln Forever.” The discarding of a sixth episode comes in the midst of the show receiving mixed reviews, evident in Rotten Tomatoes’ 22% critic score on its site.

However, in terms of numbers, The Idol has been able to achieve staggering heights. While consistently holding onto the No. 1 spot in online engagement for TV Shows (reported by televisionstats.com), The Idol‘s premiere was also able to earn higher viewership than HBO’s hit drama Euphoria did in 2019, as both series were produced and directed by Sam Levinson.

But, Levinson’s involvement in the show came with some controversy and is also likely the reason for the first season’s abrupt end. Back when The Idol was in development in April 2022, the show’s original director Amy Seimetz left the series for undisclosed reasons. When Levinson took over as the primary director, HBO released a statement regarding the staff overhaul.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO stated last year. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series.”

Then in March of this year, Rolling Stone came out with a damning report about the show, regarding both its behind-the-scenes happenings and on-air contents. Citing inappropriate workplace culture and bizarre hyper-sexual themes in the show, Rolling Stone said the direction Levinson took the show after Seimetz’s departure was troubling.

So, when this week’s news about episode 6’s cancellation came to light, TVLine decided to get to the bottom of it. Although HBO declined to comment on the matter, a source close to TVLine would go on to report that the showrunners decided that the natural ending for season 1 came with episode 5, and Levinson’s new version of the show did not need a sixth episode.

“The season ended up being five episodes when it was all said and done after Sam (Levinson) took over and made significant changes,” TVLine stated. “The story only ended up requiring 5.”

Currently, it’s unclear if The Idol will be renewed for a second season by HBO, though there have been varying opinions on the matter. On June 15, HBO’s public relations Twitter account confirmed that the network had not yet made a decision about season 2.

“It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” they wrote. “It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

Later, during an interview with GQ Tuesday (June 27), cast member Da’Vine Joy Randolph explained that the show’s writing and direction begs for there to be another season and that those involved in the show are planning for there to be one.

“I think intentionally, yes,” Randolph said. “I see season one as setting up the world in great detail and character development, to set up a season two where it’s like, now we’re really going to get in the shit… When you finish a project, it’s always like, ‘Is there a possibility for season two?’ And they’re always like, ‘Yeah, for sure!’ It’s everyone’s desire and intention to do a season two, and until we hear differently, that’s the plan.”

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images