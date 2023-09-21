Tupac Lip-Syncs to Will Smith Song in Jada Pinkett Smith Archival Clip

Jada Pinkett Smith has been reflecting on her life, thanks to the publication of her upcoming memoir, Worthy, in October. One of the key relationships she had was with her dear friend Tupac Shakur. She showed off this friendship on September 20 with a throwback Instagram video.

In the clip, the pair are seen as teenagers lip-syncing to, of all songs, a tune by Jada’s now-husband, Will Smith — a.k.a. the Fresh Prince. “Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand,” she captioned the post.

The post came shortly after she shared a small passage about the video from her memoir Worthy, UPROXX points out. “Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted,” Smith wrote. “Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined. And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.”

“Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school,” she continued. “Who would have thought?”

Smith and Shakur, who was killed in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting, became close attending the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland as teens. The rapper received a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame back in June. He received the 2,758th star. Radio personality Big Boy emceed the affair.

Not only did Tupac reach music success, but he was also praised in Hollywood for his acting. Tupac starred in films like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above the Rim, Gang Related, and more.

Watch the heartwarming clip of Smith and Shakur below.

