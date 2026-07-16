Two School Teachers Wrote Johnny Lee’s First No. 1 Single in 1980

Beginning in 1975, Johnny Lee spent more than a decade with hit after hit on the radio. But one of his most popular songs is “Lookin’ For Love”. Released in 1980 as part of the soundtrack for Urban Cowboy, a hit film starring John Travolta, “Lookin’ For Love” is also the title track of Lee’s sophomore record.

While Lee no doubt had his choice of songwriters to write for him, “Lookin’ For Love” began with two unlikely songwriters. The uptempo tune was first written by Wanda Mallette and Patti Ryan, both school teachers. Later, Bob Morrison helped finish the tune.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Lookin’ For Love” says, “I was lookin’ for love in all the wrong places / Lookin’ for love in too many faces / Searchin’ their eyes / Lookin’ for traces of what I’m dreaming of / Hoping to find a friend and lover / I’ll bless the day I discover / Another heart lookin’ for love.”

Perhaps ironically, Mallette and Ryan originally wrote the song about a classroom of second-grade children. Thinking the song could have a broader appeal, they sent it to Morrison. It’s Morrison who is credited with doing a “high-level editing job” to finish the song.

The Success of “Lookin’ For Love” by Johnny Lee

Play video

“Lookin’ For Love” might be Lee’s first No. 1 single. Still, he had already released several songs prior to “Lookin’ For Love”, including “Country Party”, a Top 25 hit. But Lee wasn’t the first artist who was pitched “Lookin’ For Love”. In fact, at least 23 artists first turned down the uptempo song.

It may have never even made it to Lee, if not for Irving Azoff. It’s Azoff who was producing Urban Cowboy. He was familiar with Lee, which is how Lee not only got to record the song, but also became part of the legendary Urban Cowboy soundtrack.

“Lookin’ For Love” isn’t the only hit single on Urban Cowboy. The 18-track album also includes Charlie Daniels’ “The Devil Went Down To Georgia”, “Could I Have This Dance” by Anne Murray, “Lyin’ Eyes” by Eagles, and more.

Lee also contributed “Cherokee Fiddle” on Urban Cowboy. After “Lookin’ For Love”, he had several other hit singles. Among his hits are “One In A Million”, “Bet Your Heart On Me”, and “The Yellow Rose”, which all also made it all the way to the top of the charts. In 1985, Lee had his final Top 20 single, with “They Never Had To Get Over You”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images