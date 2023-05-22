Ty Herndon Taps Maddie & Tae, Chrissy Metz for Love & Acceptance Concert

June marks the start of Pride Month, which means Nashville’s annual Love & Acceptance Concert is quickly approaching. GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ+ media organization and country trailblazer Ty Herndon, will again join forces to host the event.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Concert for Love & Acceptance will be held on Wednesday, June 7, at the Wildhorse Saloon in Music City. The “What Mattered Most” singer will serve as the host. The show will include performances from Maddie & Tae, Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Desmond Child, Wendy Moten, Billy Gilman, Shelly Fairchild, Chapel Hart, Sam Williams, Jamie Floyd, Brandon Stansell and Bryan Ruby.

Herndon turned to social media Monday morning (May 22) to announce that award-winning vocalist and actress Chrissy Metz will join the bill alongside Jada Cato, Brooke Eden, Jason Catron, and Auti.

“Y’all, this show is getting better and better!” wrote Herndon. “Welcome to the lineup @chrissymetz @jadacatomusic @brookeedenmusic @jasoncatron + my @pivotalmomentsmedia label mate @autimusic!”

The philanthropy event will benefit GLAAD and Herndon’s Foundation for Love & Acceptance. Herndon first teamed up with the nonprofit in 2015 to push for inclusivity within the country music community and to bring attention to LGBTQ+ musicians. Herndon and CMT’s Cody Alan co-hosted the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance virtually in 2021 across CMT social media channels and via F4LA.org.

Throughout the years, queer artists and allies have joined forces to demand change within the genre and to advocate for acceptance. Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Tanya Tucker, Brett Young, Mickey Guyton, Lily Rose, Brothers Osborne, Kristin Chenoweth, and many others have used their voice to push for positive social change at the Love & Acceptance concert.

Herndon has become an LGBTQ+ pioneer. In 2014, he became one of the first male country artists to speak out about his sexuality. Shortly after, the concert was born.

“The concert for Love & Acceptance formed right after I came out because I wanted to have an event in Nashville for LGBTQ+,” the singer told CMT. “We work with kids, give away scholarships, and just go where needed. It’s been a huge blessing for my life, team, and family.”

(Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic)