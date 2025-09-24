Tyler Childers Surprises 20 Fans With $1K Each During Private Charity Show

Whether it’s quietly providing financial support for the people of the Blackfeet Reservation or funding philanthropic efforts in his native Appalachia through the Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund, Tyler Childers has gained a reputation for putting his money where his mouth is. Recently, 20 fans experienced the “In Your Love” crooner’s generosity firsthand when they donated to his fundraiser for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Tyler Childers Gives Fans “A Magical Moment”

Scott Lowery, of Lexington, Kentucky, was one of 10 Shriners donors randomly selected for a private Tyler Childers show last Wednesday, Sept. 17. Childers treated the 10 lucky winners, along with their plus-ones, to a surprise show at Rupp Arena. It was the Grammy nominee’s final rehearsal ahead of his tour, which follows the release of his seventh studio album, Snipe Hunter.

When Lowery learned he had been chosen, the Kentucky man postponed a trip set for that day and pulled his 13-year-old daughter out of school to attend as his plus-one.

“This was a full tour production and an entire concert setlist in a completely empty Rupp arena,” Lowery wrote on social media Sept. 21. “To use the word surreal wouldn’t even do it justice. It’s not even something I could’ve dreamt up. A magical moment we’ll never forget it.”

And that wasn’t the end of the night’s surprises. After the 10 fans posed for a picture with Childers, Lowery noticed the “All Your’n” crooner, 34, handing money to the fan standing beside him.



“Then he just looks at me and hands me $1,000,” Lowery told Saving Country Music. “It was just otherworldly because I didn’t really know what was happening.”

Event Raises Money For Lexington Children Cancer Patients

About halfway through Tyler Childers’ set, Lowery looked around the venue, convinced the experience was nothing more than a hyper-realistic dream.

“None of this makes sense,” he said. “I’m in Rupp, got my little girl with me. Tyler is putting on a show for 20 people. I have $1,000 in my pocket that he handed me. It was more like a silly dream that you make up. It was too surreal to go, ‘Yeah, this is normal.’”

He continued, “It was definitively a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Just beyond cool.”

Additionally, the fundraiser brought in nearly $18,000 for Shriners Children’s Lexington.

