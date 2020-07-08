Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees Maps the Progression of his Life on ‘All Heart’

Tyler Glenn, the lead singer and songwriter of Neon Trees, sits down with Paul Cardall to discuss the progression of his professional and personal life. Tyler opens up about coming out and how his faith has evolved as a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Together they talk about everything from Provo, Utah’s music scene, to the creation of the LOVELOUD Festival with Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds and Tyler’s time in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Paul and Tyler get to the heart of what it’s like to live an honest and faithful life in the spotlight.

Tyler Glenn is a singer and keyboardist who was introduced to the pop, rock, alternative and dance charts as the frontman for Neon Trees. A self-taught musician, he spent his formative years in Southern California where Neon Trees began to take root before Glenn and guitarist Chris Allen relocated to Provo, Utah for Allen’s studies. After adding bass player Branden Campbell and drummer Elaine Bradley, the Utah band gained a reputation for energetic local shows.

In April 2016, Glenn released his first song as a solo artist. The brusk electropop single “Trash” and its accompanying music video drew controversy for criticizing the conservative value of the singer’s former faith, Mormonism. Titled Excommunication, his full-length debut arrived on Island Records that fall.

A confluence of personal and shared experiences awakened Neon Trees in 2019. Following four quiet years, the multi-platinum genre-busting alternative quartet-Tyler Glenn (lead vocals, piano, keys), Chris Allen (lead guitar), Elaine Bradley (drums) and Branden Campbell (bass)-reignited the spark. The musicians summoned the same rock spirit, pop universality and disco-ball drenched grooves that millions of fans fell in love with while infusing a lot of wisdom and a little more with earned along the way.

The 2019 single “Used To Like” kicked off a bold and bright new chapter. And 2020 sees Neon Trees releasing their fourth studio album “I Can Feel You Forgetting Me” on July 24th via Thrill Forever.

Podcast host Paul Cardall is an award-winning pianist, entrepreneur and heart transplant recipient born with only half a heart. On ‘All Heart’ he delivers encouraging, educational and often inspirational conversations with unique people who believe in making the impossible, possible.