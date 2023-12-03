10 of the Best Quotes From Hozier

Hozier is one of the most unique songwriters in the pop space. His vernacular is all his own and his love of poetry is readily apparent. Long story short, the Irishman is a wordsmith. That talent extends outside of the studio as well. Find 10 of his best quotes, below.

1. “All songs, all pieces of art, reflect the world that they were made in and the values of those artists and the hopes and aspirations of the people who listen to that music and who made that music.”

2. “I have a bit of a love affair with fairytales and some of the ideas of Irish mythology, like Oscar Wilde and W.B. Yeats, who captured a lot of that very beautifully.”

3. “I try to be happy. I try to face things without regret or make sure that I’m happy with things and leave nothing unsaid if I can.”

4. “By nature, I’m an awkward person; I’m a gangly introvert.”

5. “I’m influenced a lot by Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, even Paul Weller—Billie Holiday as well: People who wrote and sang songs that were reflective of their times. I quite like that. I quite admire that.”

6. “There’s not a lot of room for thinking in popular culture; there’s not a lot of room for being conflicted.”

7. “We have such a culture of discrimination and hatred, and one that has scapegoats and affects people so extremely. That’s something that very easily crosses borders.”

8. “I was never academically driven in English, but, again, Tom Waits is a perfect example of an influence. He writes so immaculately and paints so perfectly a world and the characters within it. There are writers like that who are my influences: vivid and gifted storytellers.”

9. “Rarely do I finish a song lyrically before I have a musical idea there, but then again, rarely ever would I finish a song musically before starting the lyrical ideas. So a lot of the time, they come in tandem, or they just come at a glance.”

10. “It’s so easy to look forward when you’re traveling; you spend your life looking forward, thinking, ‘What’s next? When do I get time to work on my music again? Or when do I get time to get my ‘normal’ life back?'”

