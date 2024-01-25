“Uptown Girl” Meets “Maggie May”: Billy Joel Announces First-Ever Co-Headlining Show with Rod Stewart

Billy Joel appears to be developing a thing for co-headlining shows with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers. The Piano Man has just announced his first-ever joint concert with Rod Stewart, and he’s also lined up two more 2024 co-headlining dates with ex-Police frontman Sting.

Joel’s concert with Stewart is scheduled for September 13 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Music from Joel and Stewart Coming This Year

Both Joel and Stewart will be releasing new music this year. Joel recently announced that he was putting out a song titled “Turn the Lights Back On” on February 1. It’s his first new original tune in more than 16 years.

As for Stewart, he’ll be taking a foray into the big-band era with a new studio album called Swing Fever that’s due out February 23. The record is a collaboration with piano player Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra.

Joel’s Concerts with Sting

Meanwhile, Joel’s new shows with Sting are scheduled for October 25 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and November 9 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium also happens to be the site of this year’s Super Bowl, which takes place February 11.

Joel and Sting also have three previously announced joint 2024 shows. They’re scheduled for February 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida; April 13 at Petco Park in San Diego; and September 27 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

Tickets for the New Shows

Tickets for the three newly announced concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets also will be available starting on Monday, January 29.

Fans who want to purchase tickets may want to try StubHub. At StubHub, orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Joel’s Other 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Joel will be playing a variety of shows in 2024. These include the final six shows of the Piano Man’s long-running monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The residency winds down with a July 25 concert.

In addition, Joel’s itinerary includes headlining shows in Seattle and Denver, as well as two co-headlining concerts with Stevie Nicks. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s previously announced concerts can be purchased via a variety of outlets, including StubHub. Stewart and Sting also have a variety of other concerts scheduled this year.

