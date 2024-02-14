How to Watch: Billy Joel Appearing on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ This Week

With Billy Joel’s new song “Turn the Lights Back On” moving up the Billboard charts, the Piano Man has signed on to pay a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this Thursday, February 15.

Videos by American Songwriter

It hasn’t been revealed if Joel will just be interviewed, or if he also will perform. The Late Show airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT. It also streams live on Paramount+, and also can be viewed on demand on the platform.

[Buy Billy Joel Concert Tickets]

Joel previously appeared on the late-night chat show in 2017. During that appearance, host Stephen Colbert comically serenaded Joel with a medley of his many hits.

The Piano Man also chatted with Colbert about his love of The Beatles, his friendship with Paul McCartney, and his disinterest in making anymore new music at that time.

[RELATED: Billy Joel Is Back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the First Time Since 1997 with New Single]

After the interview, Joel joined Jon Batiste and The Late Show’s house band to perform his 1976 gem “Miami 2017 (I’ve Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway).”

Joel’s Concert Special

Joel also will be seen on CBS on April 14, when the new concert special The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time premieres. The program will capture Joel performing the 100th show of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York, which will be filmed on March 28. The two-hour special will feature the Piano Man’s first concert to be shown on a broadcast network.

The program will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET, and also will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

More About “Turn the Lights Back On”

“Turn the Lights Back On” was released on February 1, and is Joel’s first new original song since 2007. He gave the tune its debut performance on the 2024 Grammy on February 4. This past week, the track became Joel’s first single to land on the Billboard Ho 100 chart since 1997.

New Billy Joel Vinyl Reissues Due in April

In other news, six of the eight remastered Joel albums featured in his 2021 box set The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1 will be issued as standalone releases on April 5. The albums are his 1971 debut Cold Spring Harbor, Streetlife Serenade (1974), Turnstiles (1976), 52nd Street (1978), the 1981 live album Songs from the Attic, and Live at The Great American Music Hall 1975. The last album mentioned is a two-LP archival concert recording that was first released as part of the box set.

Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Joel’s long-running Madison Square Garden residency will end with a concert on July 25. His next show is a co-headlining date with Sting that’s scheduled for February 24 in Tampa, Florida.

Joel’s 2024 itinerary includes four other joint concerts with Sting, as well as two with Stevie Nicks and one with Rod Stewart. He also has headlining shows scheduled in Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K. Check out Joel’s full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.