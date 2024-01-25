Billy Joel’s Comeback Is in Full Swing: Grammy Performance, Glastonbury Festival Rumors, & New Single

Hot on the heels of announcing his first new song in more than 16 years, Billy Joel has been confirmed as a performer at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Piano Man joins a performance lineup that also includes Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, and Travis Scott.

The 2024 Grammys ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, February 4. It will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also be available to stream live and on demand on the Paramount+ service.

Over his long career, Joel has won five Grammy Awards and has received 23 nominations. In 2002, he was honored as Grammy’s MusiCares Person of the Year.

About Joel’s New Song

As announced on Monday, January 22, Joel will release a new song titled “Turn the Lights Back On” on February 1. The track, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available as a limited-edition vinyl single, as well as via all digital service providers.

“Turn the Lights Back On” will be the first new original song from Joel since December 2007, when the tune “Christmas in Fallujah” was issued. That track, which was written by Joel and sung by singer/songwriter Cass Dillon, raised money for the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops.

Glastonbury Festival Rumors

Meanwhile, the news of Joel’s new song has kindled rumors that the 74-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer could be in line to headline the U.K.’s popular Glastonbury Festival this year.

According to U.K. newspaper The Sun, Neil Roarty, a spokesperson for the U.K. website BettingSites.co.uk, reported that Joel was now the fifth most likely artist to headline Glastonbury.

“Billy Joel’s social media post on Monday has ignited rumors of a series of live performances throughout the year, with June’s Glastonbury Festival appearing to be a perfect time for him to perform his first single in 17 years,” Roarty said.

He added that the morning after the announcement, Joel’s odds of headlining the event went from 10-1 to 7-2. This year’s festival is scheduled to run from June 26 to June 30.

If Joel does end up playing Glastonbury in 2024, it would contradict an announcement he made this past December, when he confirmed plans for an August 9 show in Cardiff, Wales. That event was billed as Joel’s “only European show in 2024.”

More About Billy Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

Joel’s next concert is scheduled for tonight, January 24, in Tokyo.

As previously reported, this year also will see the Piano Man winding down his long-running monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 25.

In addition, Joel’s itinerary includes headlining shows in Tokyo, Seattle, and Denver, as well as two co-headlining concerts each with Sting and Stevie Nicks. Check out his full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel’s concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

