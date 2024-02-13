Billy Joel Is Back on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for the First Time Since 1997 with New Single

Talk about turning the lights back on! Billy Joel is back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1997. The Piano Man’s new song, “Turn the Lights Back On,” debuted at No. 62 on the latest edition of the singles chart, dated February 17.

This marks the first time that Joel has had a song on the Hot 100 since October 1997, when his cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” finished its run on the tally. That track peaked at No. 50 on the chart.

Joel’s first song to break into the Hot 100 was his classic “Piano Man,” which debuted on the chart in February 1974.

“Turn the Lights Back On” was released on February 1, and Joel gave the song its live debut on the 2024 Grammys ceremony, which took place on February 4. As previously reported, the song was co-written by Joel, Freddy Wexler, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector, with Wexler producing the track. It was the first new original song released by Joel since 2007.

More Joel Chart Details

Over the course of his career, Joel has charted 43 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 40 of which he wrote by himself. “Turn the Lights Back On” is the only Joel co-write ever to appear on the Hot 100.

“Turn the Lights Back On” also jumped from No. 11 to No. 5 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and stayed at No. 11 on the Adult Contemporary tally this week.

Joel’s CBS Concert Special

As previously reported, a new CBS special featuring Joel performing the 100th show of his monthly residency at Madison Square Garden in New York will premiere on April 14 after being filmed on March 28. Titled The 100th: Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run of All Time, the two-hour special will feature the Piano Man’s first concert to be shown on a broadcast network.

The program will air on CBS at 9 p.m. ET, and also will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Joel’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Joel will wind down his long-running Madison Square Garden residency on July 25. His next concert is a co-headlining date with Sting that’s scheduled for February 24 in Tampa, Florida.

Joel’s 2024 itinerary includes four other joint concerts with Sting, as well as two with Stevie Nicks and one with Rod Stewart. He also has headlining shows scheduled in Seattle, Denver, and Cardiff, U.K. Check out Joel’s full schedule at BillyJoel.com.

Tickets for Joel's concerts can be purchased now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

