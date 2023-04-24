Usher Voices Desire to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

In 2011 at Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas, Usher joined The Black Eyed Peas on stage for their Halftime Show performance to sing his 2010 hit song “OMG” with Peas’ frontman will.i.am. Now twelve years later, Usher wants his own headlining spot at the big game.

During an interview with Scott Evans of Access Hollywood on Friday (April 21), Evans presented the idea to Usher. “You and the Super Bowl, what do we have to do to see you grace that mega stage? Is it something you’d be interested in?” Evans asked.

In response, the 44-year-old emphasized how much he’d like to have his own Halftime Show set.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” he said. “If things line up the way that we would all hope, one day that moment will happen. I’ve had the opportunity to grace that stage before in support of ‘OMG’ with will.i.am. But that was (just) one moment.”

Since his 2011 guest appearance, R&B/pop singers like Beyoncé, Rihanna, The Weeknd, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, and more have all headlined the show. Usher expressed his hopes to be one of the next acts on that elite list.

“I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself,” Usher said. “So, to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody anticipates the performance. Seeing Michel Jackson perform, seeing recently Snoop (Dogg) and (Dr.) Dre and all them perform, seeing so many incredible performances like Prince, it’s always been kind of a bucket list. How do I make it happen? I’m not certain about that.”

The performer for next year’s Super Bowl Halftime has yet to be announced, but the official news for when Rihanna was announced as the 2023 Super Bowl headliner came in Sept. 2022. So, before the end of this upcoming summer, Usher needs to make a strong case to the NFL if he wants next year’s slot.

Check out his entire interview with Access Hollywood below.

