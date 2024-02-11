Survey Reveals Top Artists Fans Want to Join Usher at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show

A survey has revealed the top artists fans are wanting to see take the stage beside Usher at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show. Usher has teamed up with some big names over the years, and VegasInsider.com has the data on who fans want to see, as well as what songs they want him to perform.

Who Do Fans Want to See Perform with Usher?

The top names on the survey were Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, Pitbull, or no one. Usher collaborated with Keys on “My Boo,” with Beyoncé on “Love In This Club (Remix),” and with Pitbull on “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.” He brought Snoop Dogg out during his Las Vegas residency to perform “Gin and Juice,” much to the delight of audiences. Additionally, some fans only want Usher out on the stage.

Alicia Keys reigned with 22% of the vote. Beyoncé had 18% of the vote, Snoop Dogg had 17%, and Pitbull had 11%.15% of voters wanted no guests, while Ludacris and Lil Jon had 11% and 7% of the vote, respectively.

What Songs Do Fans Want to Hear at the Usher Super Bowl Halftime Show?

We’ve previously reported on what songs Usher might perform at the Halftime Show, but what are fans hoping for? According to the survey, Usher’s big hit “Yeah!” is at the forefront with 21% of the vote. “Burn” comes in second with 17%, with “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love” and “My Boo” coming in at 16% and 15%, respectively.

Surprisingly, 20% of voters wanted none of the selected songs, which also included “Love In This Club,” “OMG,” and “Confessions Pt. II.”

Has Anyone Been Confirmed Yet?

Allegedly, Alicia Keys was rehearsing with Usher at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but her appearance at the Halftime Show has not yet been officially confirmed. There are also reports that Lil Jon and Ludacris will join Usher, while apparently Justin Bieber has also been in “direct talks” to take the stage.

Bieber officially stopped touring last year and has only played one-off shows since then due to health issues. If he joins Usher on stage, it would be a bit moment not only for Bieber, but for his fans as well. While none of Usher’s guests have been confirmed yet, he has made it clear that a few special friends will be joining him. It’s just a matter of waiting and finding out who. With a full 15 minutes to perform—longer than the typical 13 minute show—Usher is bound to put on a legendary performance.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartRadio