Drake Adds More Dates to His 2023 It’s All a Blur Tour

Drake fans won’t “Pipe Down” because the four-time GRAMMY Award winner added a dozen more dates to his highly anticipated tour.
The hitmaker announced early Monday (April 24) morning 12 additional stops on his upcoming It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. They are slated to begin the trek in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 29 and will wrap with a back-to-back encore in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, in the fall. Music fans can catch the spit-fire rapper in massive cities —Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, and more.
Due to high demand, Drake has incorporated a fourth show in Inglewood and Brooklyn. He also added second nights in Nashville and Glendale. The singer-songwriter has rounded out his 54-summertime run by including stops in Columbus, Memphis, Austin, Denver, Milwaukee, and Charlotte.
The new touring schedule has altered previous dates. Shows in New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta have been rescheduled between September 14, 2023 – October 2, 2023. The shows were initially booked for late June and early July.
Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale on April 28, at 12 p.m. local time on Drake’s official website. However, Cash App Card members will have exclusive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. to Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. Customers must use the “first nine digits of their Cash App Card” to receive the tickets, according to the online banking company.
The Live Nation-produced event serves as Drake’s triumphant return to touring since his critically acclaimed Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour in 2018. The name of the tour pays homage to his decade-long career. Most recently, Drake released Her Loss, a whopping 16-track album that features collaborations with tour mate 21 Savage and chart-topping artist Travis Scott. The project that features his razor-sharp songwriting peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. All 16 songs also debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. For more information, visit HERE.
DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:
Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images