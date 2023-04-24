Drake Adds More Dates to His 2023 It’s All a Blur Tour

Drake fans won’t “Pipe Down” because the four-time GRAMMY Award winner added a dozen more dates to his highly anticipated tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

The hitmaker announced early Monday (April 24) morning 12 additional stops on his upcoming It’s All A Blur Tour with 21 Savage. They are slated to begin the trek in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 29 and will wrap with a back-to-back encore in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Ontario, in the fall. Music fans can catch the spit-fire rapper in massive cities —Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, and more.

Due to high demand, Drake has incorporated a fourth show in Inglewood and Brooklyn. He also added second nights in Nashville and Glendale. The singer-songwriter has rounded out his 54-summertime run by including stops in Columbus, Memphis, Austin, Denver, Milwaukee, and Charlotte.

The new touring schedule has altered previous dates. Shows in New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta have been rescheduled between September 14, 2023 – October 2, 2023. The shows were initially booked for late June and early July.

Tickets for the new tour dates will go on sale on April 28, at 12 p.m. local time on Drake’s official website. However, Cash App Card members will have exclusive access to a presale beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 12 p.m. to Thursday, April 27 at 10 p.m. Customers must use the “first nine digits of their Cash App Card” to receive the tickets, according to the online banking company.

The Live Nation-produced event serves as Drake’s triumphant return to touring since his critically acclaimed Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour in 2018. The name of the tour pays homage to his decade-long career. Most recently, Drake released Her Loss, a whopping 16-track album that features collaborations with tour mate 21 Savage and chart-topping artist Travis Scott. The project that features his razor-sharp songwriting peaked at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. All 16 songs also debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. For more information, visit HERE.

DRAKE: ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR’ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Thu Jun 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sat Jul 01 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jul 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Jul 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 01 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 03 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Wed Aug 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Wed Sep 06 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Fri Sep 08 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Sep 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Sep 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Sep 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Mon Sep 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Sep 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Sep 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sun Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Oct 02 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 05 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images